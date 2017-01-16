Confessions of a first time cruiser

When you think of cruises, chances are you think of grandmas playing gin rummy by day while gorging on buffets at night.

It’s time to think again though, with Aussies loving cruising more than ever before – in fact, stats show we’re such big fans, passenger numbers passed the million mark in 2014 and are growing by the year.

But if you’re anything like me, the idea of going on a cruise almost brings on slight relaxation anxiety. What about being surrounded by all those people? How do you keep yourself occupied at sea? And how are you meant to control yourself in a constant all-you-can-eat situation?!

Having spoken to a few cruise-mad friends who couldn’t recommend them enough, it was with cautious excitement I set sail on Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, the biggest, newest and most technologically advanced cruise ship to ever visit Aussie shores.

Getting onto the ship itself is a mission – expect similar scenes to a crowded airport with people dropping off their luggage for security checks and hordes being herded through check-in queues.

But once I’m on, it’s almost sensory overload. There’s a reason why this incredible 348 metre long, 18 decks high and 6,500 guest and crew capacity ship has spawned the term “supercruising”.

From my room – staterooms are the size of a normal hotel room with a compact but comfy bathroom – to sussing out eating options (Jamie Oliver has his first restaurant at sea here), I felt like a kid in a huge, floating candy shop.

Little and big kids alike are pretty well taken care of on the Ovation of the Seas. Once I’m settled, I check out the FlowRider, a surf simulator where you ride the waves while out at sea. No surprises here, it was less wave-riding and more face-planting for me, but definitely a fun way to spend a few hours.

Need more adrenaline in your life? I had my first heart-racing skydiving experience at the iFly skydiving simulator, while right next door, there’s an outdoor rock climbing wall. If indoor activities are more your bag, time your visit right and the SeaPlex entertainment complex switches between basketball and cha cha lessons to dodgems and a rollerskating rink.

If you’re the type that likes to keep your feet firmly on the floor, there’s endless other entertainment options to choose from. Every evening, a schedule is left on your bed with all the activities and shows scheduled for the next day. Think trivia at 10am, mass Sudoku sessions, cabaret shows and comedians, or take in a view of the entire ship with the impressive North Star that takes you 100 metres in the air. Gym junkies can breathe a sigh of relief: there’s a brand new gym and an outdoor running track as well.

When it comes to food and drink, cruising is a snacker’s paradise. There are multiple complimentary venues on board from the epic buffet stations of Windjammer (hot tip: wear elasticised pants) to pizza at Sorrento’s which is available at all hours, so perfect for that post nightclub stumble back to your room. That’s right, there’s a nightclub on board with a pumping dancefloor.

If trying different dishes is one of your favourite holiday past times, there are specialty restaurants where you can pay about around $50 for a three course meal. This includes Jamie’s Italian, steak house Chops Grille (hands down one of the best steaks I’ve ever had) and the whimsical Alice in Wonderland inspired Wonderland degustation. One thing I wish I’d known? You can buy dining packages which include a certain number of eats at these restaurants which work out cheaper. Definitely investigate.

When it comes to sipping delicious cocktails topped with a tiny umbrella by the pool, or in fact, anywhere on the ship (drinking is allowed pretty much everywhere, including in the spa!) drinks can add up. A glass of wine starts from $13… but buy an all day package for about $90 and you have access to all the coffee, juice and alcoholic drinks you can fit into your hectic schedule of lazing about. It’s a commitment, but worth it if you’re dedicated to getting your cocktail on.

And the crowds? To be honest, there were a lot of people. Getting a sun lounger at the adults only Solarium can be a struggle, but it’s just like any other floating resort. Time your visit well or find your own little privacy spot and you’ll usually be able to avoid the crowds.

The verdict: I had a lot of fun cruising, more fun than I thought I would. There’s something to be said for unpacking once, having absolutely everything you need at your fingertips and being spoilt for choice when it comes to food, entertainment and activities.

My one tip to first time cruisers would be plan, plan, plan. Make sure you know what activities are available, when and how you can book yourself into them. Then sit back, order a Pina Colada and enjoy sailing the high seas!

Do this

- Be aware you may get seasick. For such a big ship, you’d be surprised by how much you will feel the swell at sea

- Investigate all the dining and drink options. It can be overwhelming with the different packages available and restaurants onboard so take some time to acquaint yourself beforehand.

- Bring a jumper. It can get surprisingly windy in exposed areas of the ship, especially at night.

Don’t do this

- Expect to tick all your cruising boxes without a little organisation. If you want to dine at specialty restaurants or see a particular show, reservations are required and they can book up quickly.

- Take the elevator. With so many people needing to get to so many floors, there’s often a long wait. Take the stairs and keep those buffet calories at bay, while checking out some of the cool art dotted around the ship.

