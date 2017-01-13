Are you afraid of things that go bump in the night?

Is this the world’s most haunted hotel?

You might want to steer well clear of spending a night at the infamous Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago.

While its fancy façade makes it seem like any other luxury hotel, beware: this building is said to be haunted by the ghost of legendary gangster Al Capone, along with the spirit of a homeless hobo named “Peg Leg Johnny” who delights in flicking lights on and off.

Still not scared? According to legend, a workman was accidentally buried behind the walls during the hotel’s 1893 construction and is now said to make his “Hand of Mystery” known by sticking a gloved hand out from behind the wall.

Oh, and if you do decide to stay at this hotel, make sure you request NOT to be put in 441. The room is famed for guests calling the front desk in fright reporting sightings of a shadowy woman who appears at the end of the bed and kicks it to wake you up.

Aussie chef Pete Evans was one guest, who after checking into the hotel in 2014 without knowing its haunted heritage, didn’t even make it through the night.

“The walk from the elevator to room 447 was one of the weirdest experiences... it suddenly felt [eerily] cold and I sensed that something just wasn't quite right with the energy, not only in the hallway, but even more so once I was inside my room,” wrote Pete on Facebook.

“I tried to shake it off and tell myself it was all in my head, but the extremely uneasy feeling didn't go away, if anything it became more intense. So I grabbed my bags and pretty much ran out! I bypassed checkout, jumped straight in a cab and got the %$&# outa there!”

Pete’s not the only guest spooked by their stay at the hotel.

Reddit user RunsLikeAGirl explains how he bolted from the hotel at 3am after a night of creepy incidents.

“Just as I started to drift to sleep, I heard a crash from the bathroom. I went in to see what it was. My fan - which I had plugged in and sat in the middle of a countertop - was unplugged and in the shower,” he wrote.

“I tried in vain to go back to sleep. It didn't work. At one point, I saw the cord to the lamp swaying back and forth on it's own. The closet door kept opening, even when I shut it firmly, and worst of all, there were voices. So many voices. I heard voices on either side of the room, muffled and low enough that I couldn't hear the words, but definitely voices. It could have been other guests, but I guess I don't usually hear a lot of people up and chatting at 2:30 am.”

You have been warned...

