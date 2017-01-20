News

Inside the world’s most expensive $330m home

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Get ready to have some serious house envy, because the world’s most expensive mansion has just hit the market with an epically outrageous price tag of $330 million.

RELATED: Chris and Elsa's epic $8million plans for Byron Bay mansion
RELATED: Miranda Kerr opens the doors to her Malibu mansion

Located in the ultra-exclusive Bel Air suburb in Los Angeles, the property is the brainchild of handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky who has fitted the 12-bedroom house with every single toy you could ever imagine.

This LA mansion is the absolute peak of luxury living. Photo: Instagram

The house comes with a fitness centre and massage studio. Photo: Instagram

The four-story mansion is an entertainers paradise with not one but three kitchens, six bars, a 40-seat movie theatre, bowling alley, infinity pool with swim-up bar, wine cellar and wait for it – dedicated lolly room stocked with $265,000 worth of sweet treats.

Sweet tooths rejoice: there's a whole room dedicated to treats. Photo: Instagram

Your 40 closest friends will love the start-of-the art movie theatre. Photo: Instagram

It’s not just the house you’re buying either.

Splash that amount of cash, and Bruce will chuck in a $40 million car and motorcycle collection, including a vintage Mercedes worth a cool $20 million.

A rooftop helipad means you're covered for all forms of transport. Photo: Instagram

According to owner Bruce, more than half a dozen people are interested in the epic pad. Photo: Instagram

If you’re not into cars, don’t worry, there’s also a rooftop helipad for when you want to take the chopper instead.

There’s also seven full time staff to look after you – and this incredible house.

We can only dream, right?

