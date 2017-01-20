Inside the world’s most expensive $330m home

Get ready to have some serious house envy, because the world’s most expensive mansion has just hit the market with an epically outrageous price tag of $330 million.
Located in the ultra-exclusive Bel Air suburb in Los Angeles, the property is the brainchild of handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky who has fitted the 12-bedroom house with every single toy you could ever imagine.
The four-story mansion is an entertainers paradise with not one but three kitchens, six bars, a 40-seat movie theatre, bowling alley, infinity pool with swim-up bar, wine cellar and wait for it – dedicated lolly room stocked with $265,000 worth of sweet treats.
It’s not just the house you’re buying either.
Splash that amount of cash, and Bruce will chuck in a $40 million car and motorcycle collection, including a vintage Mercedes worth a cool $20 million.
If you’re not into cars, don’t worry, there’s also a rooftop helipad for when you want to take the chopper instead.
There’s also seven full time staff to look after you – and this incredible house.
We can only dream, right?
