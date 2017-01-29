New Zealand is blessed with spectacular ski fields and wine regions you could lose yourself in for days, but it has a pretty healthy events calendar too.

10 reasons to visit NZ in 2017

From dirty, muddy fun to World Cup rugby, here are 10 fantastic reasons to visit New Zealand in 2017.

1. The Lions Tour

Even though there’s no Rugby World Cup in 2017, The British & Irish Lions Series visit to NZ in June and July is the next best thing. The Lions will play 10 matches, including five against Super Rugby teams, three against the All Blacks and one each against the Barbarians and the Māori All Blacks. With fixtures in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, going to every match and striking out beyond each city will make for a brilliant tour of the country.

2. The 9th World Masters Games

Featuring more athletes than the Olympics, the World Masters Games are descending on Auckland from the 21 – 30 April. With minimum ages for each discipline ranging from 27 to 35 years, sports include archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, surf life saving and weightlifting. First staged in Toronto in 1985, the games will feature 25,000 athletes from over 100 countries participating in 28 sports across 45 disciplines.

3. Audi Quattro Winter Games NZ

The Audi Quattro Winter Games, in the hills above picturesque Wanaka, is set to take place from 25 August – 10 September. Attracting top-class competitors from the Winter Olympics, Paralympics and X Games, the Winter Games is one of the top five winter sports events in the world and the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Athletes battle it out in everything from freestyle and snowboarding to alpine and cross-country skiing. The festival attached to the Games boasts as much action off the snow as it does on, with music, DJs, dancing and films featured all across town.

4. Rotorua Mud Festival

Rotorua is an adventure lovers’ paradise with everything from luging to zorbing and some of the best mountain bike trails in the world. But now it’s time for a new hero –mud. The inaugural Mud Festival, to be held in December, is a cross-cultural partnership with South Korea’s Boryeong City, which attracts more than three million people to its own mud festival. Held in various locations around Rotorua, activities include a mud-arena, inflatable slides leading into pools of mud, and spa and wellness experiences.

5. Disney's Pete’s Dragon movie locations

Disney's recent live-action take on Pete’s Dragon, a family adventure film about a young boy and his dragon named Elliot, showcased spectacular New Zealand locations with special effects by Weta Digital. So why not see the film then fashion your New Zealand itinerary to take in some of the landscapes as seen from Elliot’s dragon’s-eye view? Visit Queenstown, New Zealand’s adventure capital and set your pulse racing in Skippers Canyon with a bungy jump, or visit Rotorua in the North Island to admire the majestic Redwood Forest, home to some of the best mountain biking in all of New Zealand.

6. Vector Wero Whitewater Park

Dip your toes in Wero Whitewater Park - New Zealand’s first purpose-built whitewater playground. As the country’s only artificial river and watercourse, it’s perfect for recreation and sports. With a Grade 3-4 river, as well as a tamer Grade 2 river, activities are accessible to people of all ages and abilities. If you’ve always wanted to have a go at rafting, kayaking or stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), this is the ideal place.

7. Ride the Alps 2 Ocean

The secret is out with New Zealand’s new Alps 2 Ocean cycleway included in the Lonely Planet ‘Epic Bike Rides of the World’. This 301km multi-day cycle trail is an achievable adventure set in an epic landscape that travels from the mountains of the magnificent Southern Alps, past alpine lakes and down a river valley all the way to the sea. You can camp along the way or choose from a growing selection of lodgings from holiday parks to B&Bs or luxury lodges. Five-star options include just-opened Lakestone Lodge on Lake Pukaki, and Pen-y-bryn luxury lodge at the end of the trail in seaside Oamaru.

8. Paepae in the Park

With the release of the heart-warming documentary Poi E in 2016, the small Taranaki town of Patea in the North Island found itself back in the spotlight. Patea was made famous in 1984 thanks to the international success of the song “Poi E”, a tune that saved the town’s fortunes following the closure of the freezing works. Nestled in the shadow of Mt Taranaki, Patea comes alive every year on the weekend closest to Waitangi Day (February 6) with Paepae in the Park, a festival of music, food and fun.

9. 30th Anniversary of NZ Cycle Classic

Drive over the rugged hills of the Rimutakas from Wellington and you’ll be rewarded with views of the Wairarapa district, a region of rich farmland and award winning wine. But the Wairarapa is also home to an annual international cycling event, The New Zealand Cycle Classic. In January of 2017, the race will be celebrating 30 years.

10. Rugby League World Cup

New Zealand will welcome a horde of Rugby fans in 2017, with seven major matches in the Rugby League World Cup 2017 being hosted in four cities across the country. New Zealand will co-host the tournament with Australia, as well as Papua New Guinea, where 14 teams will play 28 games over five weeks to vie for the most coveted prize in international rugby league. Aside from the sport itself, the tournament also aims to celebrate the diversity of cultures and countries that play the game around the world.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram