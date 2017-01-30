Buy a Caribbean island for $665k on eBay

News

A four-acre Caribbean paradise off the coast of Belize has been listed for sale on eBay with an opening bidding price of £400,000, or roughly $665,000 Aussie.

You can own your own slice of paradise thanks to this tropical island up for sale. Photo: eBay

Owner Willow Reed is reluctantly selling the island – which comes with a one-bedroom house, a cabin and a jetty – after deciding to move back to the UK due to unforeseen circumstances.

An aerial view of the island shows the crystal clear blue waters surrounding it. Photo: eBay

“It's with a heavy heart that I put this land up for sale, but to the right person it will be a wonderful escape and a great investment potential,” she wrote on the site listing.

The island comes with a small house, cabin and jetty. Photo: eBay

“It's situated in The Blue Ground range, famous for its wonderful azure sea. There are beautiful corals around the caye, and dolphin spotting is a daily occurrence…

The weather is summer all year round with an optimum temp of around [26 degrees Celcius].”

The island has an opening asking price of $665,000 Aussie dollars. Photo: eBay

Willow has owned the property since 2012 after falling in love with Belize while travelling.

'The whole area is lovely, you can really get back to nature there. It's a stunning spot. You've got corals all around so the snorkelling is incredible,” she told the Daily Mail.

The island is just under four acres and is a 30 minute boat ride from Belize. Photo: eBay

“I've tried to restore my island sympathetically, using the mangroves.

'It would really suit people who want to see if they can be self-sustaining or I could see it being an eco-tourism retreat.”

[[img:34294459|caption="Activities include fishing, birdwatching, snorkelling sunbathing [and] island hopping," says Willow.|size=O]]

And if you do happen to be the lucky buyer, you'll count yourself in good company.

In 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio famously purchased Blackadore Caye, 104 acres of land off the Belize coast, with plans to build an eco-resort.

“It was like heaven on earth,” Leo told the New York Times. "And almost immediately, I found this opportunity to purchase an island there.”

