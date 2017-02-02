News

The most disgusting things hotel maids have found while cleaning guests' rooms
There's an actual State of Origin Cruise because #STRAYA

Carly Williams
Carly Williams

In the most #STRAYA news ever P&O have just announced a State of Origin cruise.

The mighty P&O cruise will now have a State of Origin offering. Photo: Getty

Yes, this is happening and Maroons and Blues fans are champing at the bit.

yes, yes, YES!

The Game One cruise will set off from Sydney on May 26 and land in Brisbane seven days later for the series opener at Suncorp Stadium.

You'll get to lap up that sunny Queensland coast with the rig stopping at Gladstone and Moreton Island.

But perhaps the best news is, there will be all the footy trivia on board one could ask for.

Footy legends will be on board too. Photo: Getty

This ship load of fun will set you back $799 for a quad share room, including transfers and entry to the game.

We're thinking the VB tinnies will be extra.

This calls for a hot sweaty man-hug.

Footy legends Steve Price, Steve Mortimer and Steve Menzies will be on the cruise so you just know the banter will never get stale.

Footy Cruise for the win! Photo: Getty

The Game Two cruise will set sail from Brissie with Petero Civoniceva, Matt Cooper and Paul Sironen on board.

Footy fans rejoice!

