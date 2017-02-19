Airlie Beach plays host to rich and famous

Airlie Beach has long been on the backpacker trail, while a short boat trip away, the Whitsunday Islands play host to the rich and famous.

But these days, a bit of that Whitsunday luxury is spilling over to the mainland, with two brand new luxury resorts and quite a few decadent day trips on offer.

Heart Hotel

Airlie Beach’s first full service five-star hotel has a style all its own and you’ll feel like a VIP – from the moment you arrive at Proserpine Airport where your chauffeur whisks you quickly away – to your complementary chilled Champagne on arrival at the hotel.

Flop onto the king-sized bed, listen to your own music via Bluetooth on the Bose sound system and gaze over the Airlie Beach waterfront through dappled gum trees.

Then relax in your own spa bath with your aromatic L’Occitane products while you muse over your evening meal.

[www.athotelgroup.com.au/hearthotelandgallerywhitsundays.html|A room at the Heart] starts at $240/night and includes airport transfers and complimentary champagne.

Helipad Tours

Take the bright red helicopter from the Abell Point Marina for a scenic flight over the famous 7km stretch of pure white sand that is Whitehaven Beach, where you might stop for a glass of champagne, then take off again over Heart Reef, and the pontoons on the outer Reef where hordes of day trippers are snorkelling in search of Nemo and Dory.

Top this off with your own private guided snorkel and lunch of Champagne and seafood on a deserted little coral cay without another soul in sight.

[www.flyheartreef.com/packages|Stay and Play Whitehaven Beach Helicopter Experience] starts from $298/person.

The Mirage Whitsundays'

All the Mirage suites have huge living areas that spill onto their private terraces with expansive waterfront vistas, but if you really want to splurge, book the four-bedroom penthouse suite, complete with its own plunge pool and butler service. Guests have two swimming pools to cool off in, a day spa and al fresco restaurant.

A one bedroom apartment at the[www.miragewhitsundays.com.au|Mirage] starts from $275/night.

Seafood Extravaganza

Airlie Beach now boasts every culinary experience imaginable along the main strip, including Fish D’vine – certainly the best seafood restaurant for kilometres around, famous not just for the generous seafood platters, but also for its Rum Bar with over 400 different rums from around the world.

Don’t worry if you can’t decide, the sommelier, after asking you just a couple of questions, will find the perfect drop for you. fish D’vine: Fish Café and Rum Bar, 303 Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach. www.fishdvine.com.au

Qualia

Even with these awesome new additions to Airlie Beach however, six-star qualia still eclipses the competition – transcending the definition of luxury with its deep sensory experience of calm and relaxation.

Every villa enjoys its own space on the lush green hillside overlooking the Whitsunday Passage.

Every detail of your stay is meticulously arranged to inspire your sensory imagination, whether that’s an active trip out to the Reef aboard their private luxury vessel Atomic, or an hours-long spa treatment in their beautiful Meditation Pavilion.

[www.qualia.com.au|An apartment at qualia] starts from $1,100 and includes breakfast.

Hamilton Island Beach Club

Dine in style on Hamilton in style with an al fresco dinner at the Beach Club Restaurant right on the beachfront of the secluded Catseye Beach.

Relax into the six-course degustation with matched wines, and slowly glaze over as each dish surpasses the last, a taste sensation and visual feast for the eyes, as you reach a new pinnacle of indulgence.

www.hamiltonisland.com.au/restaurants/beach-club

Want more celebrity, travel and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram