News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

A Mystery Box worth opening

Deborah Dickson-Smith
Yahoo7 Be /

What do space ships, superheroes, and a beaten up Hyundai bejeweled in mannequin heads and stray shoes have in common?

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
0:29

Racers Jump Over Steeplechase in Unique Fashion
'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
2:43

'He's Not James Bond' — Jonathan Pie Reacts to Unusual Jeremy Corbyn Story
Fans PISSED at Gigi Hadid &amp; Models Using Dogs as Runway Accessories During Fashion Show -JS
5:25

Fans PISSED at Gigi Hadid & Models Using Dogs as Runway Accessories During Fashion Show -JS
Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
1:24

Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
Do You Speak Fashion?
1:57

Do You Speak Fashion?
10 BEST Dressed Celebs From Coachella 2017 Weekend 1
2:52

10 BEST Dressed Celebs From Coachella 2017 Weekend 1
Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
0:47

Carolina Herrera Fashion Show
Kim Kardashian SPILLS Pregnancy Secret - Nicki Minaj's Threesome With Herself (D
10:57

Kim Kardashian SPILLS Pregnancy Secret - Nicki Minaj's Threesome With Herself (D
Street Style Central: Joe Zee Checks Out Fairfax Avenue
2:22

Street Style Central: Joe Zee Checks Out Fairfax Avenue
Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
1:48

Bella Hadid Secretly ADDED to 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Lineup!?
Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe FAIL At 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
1:43

Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe FAIL At 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Michael Kors NYFW Fashion Show
1:00

Michael Kors NYFW Fashion Show
 

They're just some of the sights you'll see on the Mystery Box Rally - an epic five-day "race" which, together with its brother the S***box Rally, has raised more than $10 million since 2010.

With the dust finally settled on this year’s race, and registration for 2017 now open, we thought we’d check out some of the action from outback South Australia.

The Mystery Box takes place in outback South Australia. Source: Chris Ashton

On September 24, 300 brave participants from right around the left Adelaide for a mysterious five-day round-trip adventure with no clue where they were headed, what cars they would be driving, or what sights they’d see. It sounds a little crazy, but it was all to raise much-needed funds for cancer research initiatives.

Engines humming, coughing and spluttering, the teams engaged in an epic battle to bid on their dream car based on their fundraising amount (minimum $3,000) at a private auction the night before the convoy ventured off into the unknown.

Decorated with glitter, stickers, and even mannequin heads, the 150 cars and their costumed drivers set off into outback South Australia.

300 brave participants from right around the left Adelaide for a mysterious five-day round-trip adventure with no clue where they were headed. Source: Chris Ashton

The Mystery Box raises much-needed funds for cancer research initiatives. Source: Chris Ashton

With daily destinations only revealed each morning before the convoy hit the road, teams travelled west to Wudinna, then north to Kingoonya, northeast to William Creek on the Oodnadatta Track, and onto Blinman in the Flinders Ranges before returning to Adelaide.

Alongside the spectacular breakdowns, river crossings and stunning scenery, participants were treated to a night of live music by an indigenous band in Kingoonya followed by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick up some dust and dance the night away on the Oodnadatta Track at William Creek.

Only two out of the 150 Mystery Box cars didn’t cross the finish line in Wingfield. Source: Chris Ashton

Supported by the local community, the rally enjoyed some classic Aussie rock from a live band while dancing under the stars in the middle of the highway blocked off by the police.

In a town of only six residents, it was the biggest party in the town's history.

Not only did the crazy convoy return to Adelaide just before immense winds slammed the state mercilessly, but only two out of the 150 Mystery Box cars didn’t cross the finish line in Wingfield, Adelaide.

Alongside the spectacular breakdowns, river crossings and stunning scenery, participants were treated to a night of live music by an indigenous band. Source: Chris Ashton

Now the dust has settled and the battle-scarred cars auctioned off, the grand total raised has exceeded $760,000.

Need a little mystery and adventure in your life? Registration for the Mystery Box Rally 2017 opens in November.

True to its name, you won’t know which route you’ll take until the day you set off. Visit www.mystery-box.com.au for more info.

Back To Top