A Mystery Box worth opening

What do space ships, superheroes, and a beaten up Hyundai bejeweled in mannequin heads and stray shoes have in common?

They're just some of the sights you'll see on the Mystery Box Rally - an epic five-day "race" which, together with its brother the S***box Rally, has raised more than $10 million since 2010.

With the dust finally settled on this year’s race, and registration for 2017 now open, we thought we’d check out some of the action from outback South Australia.

On September 24, 300 brave participants from right around the left Adelaide for a mysterious five-day round-trip adventure with no clue where they were headed, what cars they would be driving, or what sights they’d see. It sounds a little crazy, but it was all to raise much-needed funds for cancer research initiatives.

Engines humming, coughing and spluttering, the teams engaged in an epic battle to bid on their dream car based on their fundraising amount (minimum $3,000) at a private auction the night before the convoy ventured off into the unknown.

Decorated with glitter, stickers, and even mannequin heads, the 150 cars and their costumed drivers set off into outback South Australia.

With daily destinations only revealed each morning before the convoy hit the road, teams travelled west to Wudinna, then north to Kingoonya, northeast to William Creek on the Oodnadatta Track, and onto Blinman in the Flinders Ranges before returning to Adelaide.

Alongside the spectacular breakdowns, river crossings and stunning scenery, participants were treated to a night of live music by an indigenous band in Kingoonya followed by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick up some dust and dance the night away on the Oodnadatta Track at William Creek.

Supported by the local community, the rally enjoyed some classic Aussie rock from a live band while dancing under the stars in the middle of the highway blocked off by the police.

In a town of only six residents, it was the biggest party in the town's history.

Not only did the crazy convoy return to Adelaide just before immense winds slammed the state mercilessly, but only two out of the 150 Mystery Box cars didn’t cross the finish line in Wingfield, Adelaide.

Now the dust has settled and the battle-scarred cars auctioned off, the grand total raised has exceeded $760,000.

Need a little mystery and adventure in your life? Registration for the Mystery Box Rally 2017 opens in November.

True to its name, you won’t know which route you’ll take until the day you set off. Visit www.mystery-box.com.au for more info.