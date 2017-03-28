In the eye of a cyclone

When my boyfriend James and I stepped off the luxury cruiser onto Hayman Island's jetty in January 2011, we were really excited.

He was going to write a review of the resort, so we were being treated to a decadent long weekend in one of their new private villas. The sun was shining, the water was sparkling blue, and resort staff handed us a welcome glass of Champagne. Heaven on Earth.

We spent the rest of that afternoon lazing by the pool, ordering fancy burgers from the room-service menu, and generally swanning around the joint. It was fabulous.

The weather was spectacularly perfect: gloriously warm sun with just a hint of a light breeze. In fact, the entire experience was dreamily flawless – so much so that it was like stepping into a postcard, or a movie set. I took the obligatory shot of my knees as I reclined on a chaise out on our deck, the water gently lapping on the shore just metres away.

As the afternoon wore on, the light breeze started to pick up, and some cloud cover began to move in over us, so we headed indoors. It's often overcast in the Whitsundays, so we thought little of it. I think I was a bit annoyed that my sunbathing was being curtailed.

By 4pm, the wind was getting really quite strong. Suddenly, the heavy sun umbrella was blown off our deck and tumbled away down the beach. Alarmed, we checked the weather forecast and were stunned to discover that not only were the winds unlikely to ease off any time soon, but we were actually staring down the barrel of a tropical cyclone, Category 2 – and those winds were already travelling at 100km per hour.

For context, Cyclone Debbie is measuring at a Category 4. Category 2 is less destructive, but still has winds of up to 164km per hour, and can cause "significant damage", according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As we watched, the sky darkened to an unpromising shade of gunmetal. More ominous still was the way the sea and the sky and become blurred, so we could no longer tell where one ended and the other began. The winds picked up even further, only now there was a rhythm to the howling gusts.

It was like being in a washing machine on the spin cycle – as we sat on the bed staring out through the sliding doors, we could time the moments when the wind and rain would come crashing up against the glass. From our now-obsessive stalking of the Bureau of Meteorology's website, we discovered the cyclone was called "Anthony".

The water's edge was getting closer, too. We could see the beach getting skinnier and skinnier, with the waves starting to crash ever closer to our door. Phone calls to the front desk left us with no certainty as to what we should do next, as no one seemed to think we should leave our isolated villa.

Suddenly, the winds eased and everything went very quiet and still. But it wasn't reassuring – this was the eye of the storm. All we could do now was batten down the hatches and wait for the other side of the cyclone to hit.

The second half of the storm felt even more threatening – and now, the waves were starting to rise up and slap into our doors every time the wind roared. James and I huddled together and hoped the front desk staff knew what they were talking about.

We made another phone call and got a different staff member, who was baffled that we were still in our room. "Why haven't you left yet?" he asked, horrified.

Within five minutes, two of the resort staff had whipped down to collect us, which was good timing since by then, the sea was starting to seep into our room. We staggered out through the pitch-dark, rain-lashed night, palm trees bending horizontal across our path, to spend the rest of the night in one of the rooms inside the island's more sturdily built, large complex.

The next morning the entire property was a scene of chaos and devastation. The landscaping was stripped bare, with downed trees, palm leaves scattered far and wide, and shell-shocked staff and guests trying to pick their way through the mess. We flew out that day, our dream weekend cut short, but relieved that we'd remained safe and (mostly) dry.

The resort closed down for the best part of 2011 to repair the damage caused by Anthony and his bigger brother Yasi just days later later, with Peter O'Reilly from Whitsundays Tourism explaining that Hayman had been hit the hardest of the entire archipelago.

"The fact that Hayman is the most northerly of all our islands and a considerable distance further north than all the others put it in the path of Cyclone Anthony essential, where the rest of us really didn't experience too great a blow," he said.

We got off very lightly. As Cyclone Debbie hits the coast of Queensland today, my thoughts are with all those residents and holidaymakers up there, listening to the winds circling around them. Stay safe, people.

BOM's cyclone action plan

When a cyclone warning is issued

- Depending on official advice provided by your local authorities as the event evolves; the following actions may be warranted.

- If requested by local authorities, collect children from school or childcare centre and go home.

- Park vehicles under solid shelter (hand brake on and in gear).

- Put wooden or plastic outdoor furniture in your pool or inside with other loose items.

- Close shutters or board-up or heavily tape all windows. Draw curtains and lock doors.

- Pack an evacuation kit of warm clothes, essential medications, baby formula, nappies, valuables, important papers, photos and mementos in waterproof bags to be taken with your emergency kit. Large/heavy valuables could be protected in a strong cupboard.

- Remain indoors (with your pets). Stay tuned to your local radio/TV for further information.

On warning of local evacuation

- Based on predicted wind speeds and storm surge heights, evacuation may be necessary.

- Official advice will be given on local radio/TV regarding safe routes and when to move.

- Wear strong shoes (not thongs) and tough clothing for protection.

- Lock doors; turn off power, gas, and water; take your evacuation and emergency kits.

- If evacuating inland (out of town), take pets and leave early to avoid heavy traffic, flooding and wind hazards.

- If evacuating to a public shelter or higher location, follow police and State/Territory Emergency Services directions.

- If going to a public shelter, take bedding needs and books or games for children.

- Leave pets protected and with food and water.

When the cyclone strikes

- Disconnect all electrical appliances. Listen to your battery radio for updates.

- Stay inside and shelter {well clear of windows) in the strongest part of the building, i.e. cellar, internal hallway or bathroom. Keep evacuation and emergency kits with you.

- If the building starts to break up, protect yourself with mattresses, rugs or blankets under a strong table or bench or hold onto a solid fixture, e.g. a water pipe.

- Beware the calm 'eye'. If the wind drops, don't assume the cyclone is over; violent winds will soon resume from another direction. - - Wait for the official 'all clear'.

- If driving, stop (handbrake on and in gear) - but well away from the sea and clear of trees, power lines and streams. Stay in the vehicle.

After the cyclone

- Don't go outside until officially advised it is safe.

- Check for gas leaks. Don't use electric appliances if wet.

- Listen to local radio for official warnings and advice.

- If you have to evacuate, or did so earlier, don't return until advised. Use a recommended route and don't rush.

- Beware of damaged power lines, bridges, buildings, trees, and don't enter floodwaters.

- Heed all warnings and don't go sightseeing. Check/help neighbours instead.

- Don't make unnecessary telephone calls.

BOM's cyclone categories

CATEGORY 1 (tropical cyclone)

Negligible house damage. Damage to some crops, trees and caravans. Craft may drag moorings.

A Category 1 cyclone's strongest winds are GALES with typical gusts over open flat land of 90 - 125 km/h.

These winds correspond to Beaufort 8 and 9 (Gales and strong gales).

CATEGORY 2 (tropical cyclone)

Minor house damage. Significant damage to signs, trees and caravans. Heavy damage to some crops. Risk of power failure. Small craft may break moorings.

A Category 2 cyclone's strongest winds are DESTRUCTIVE winds with typical gusts over open flat land of 125 - 164 km/h. These winds correspond to Beaufort 10 and 11 (Storm and violent storm).

CATEGORY 3 (severe tropical cyclone)

Some roof and structural damage. Some caravans destroyed. Power failures likely.

A Category 3 cyclone's strongest winds are VERY DESTRUCTIVE winds with typical gusts over open flat land of 165 - 224 km/h.

These winds correspond to the highest category on the Beaufort scale, Beaufort 12 (Hurricane).

CATEGORY 4 (severe tropical cyclone)

Significant roofing loss and structural damage. Many caravans destroyed and blown away. Dangerous airborne debris. Widespread power failures.

A Category 4 cyclone's strongest winds are VERY DESTRUCTIVE winds with typical gusts over open flat land of 225 - 279 km/h.

These winds correspond to the highest category on the Beaufort scale, Beaufort 12 (Hurricane).

CATEGORY 5 (severe tropical cyclone)

Extremely dangerous with widespread destruction.

A Category 5 cyclone's strongest winds are VERY DESTRUCTIVE winds with typical gusts over open flat land of more than 280 km/h.

These winds correspond to the highest category on the Beaufort scale, Beaufort 12 (Hurricane).

