Cabin crew deliver baby mid-flight

Why we shouldn't fear flying after the Southwest Airlines accident
Nafi Diaby ws 28-weeks pregnant when she boarded the flight and a short time after takeoff she began to experience contractions.

Cabin crew on the Turkish Airline flight rushed to the aid of Nafi after realisis that she was in pain and was about to give birth.

A woman went into labour on a Turkish Airlines flight and flight attendants came to her aid. Photo: Twitter

The flight attendants on the plane, which was travelling from Guinea’s capital, Conakry to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso immediately sprung into action.

With the help of some other passengers they were rather amazingly able to deliver Nafi’s little girl while up in the air, whom she called Kadiju.

“The lady was in great pain,” flight attendant Bouthayna Inanir told the Hurriyet Daily News.

Little Kadiju was born at 42,000 feet in the air. Photo: Twitter

Turkish Airlines made the announcement on their Twitter page. Photo: Twitter

“And then the baby was on the seat. This was the hardest part. I had to grab the baby. I took her and give her to the mother.”

Taking to Twitter, Turkish Airlines posted a tribute to the little bub and thanked the cabin crew for all their work.

“Welcome on board Princess! Applause goes to our cabin crew!,” the post read.

Once the plane landed Nafi and Kadiju were taken to a hospital and it’s said they’re both doing well

According to the Turkish Airlines websites, pregnant women from week 36 on are not able to fly with them.

