Snagging a first class seat is probably on the top of most people’s wishlists but let’s face it, unless you have a friend in the know or you fly on the daily, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever see the other side of that curtain

Man gives up his first class seat for the sweetest reason

But one woman in uniform was given an incredible surprise when a man sitting at the front of the plane gave up his seat so she could experience the flight in luxury.

The whole thing was witnessed by passenger Jessica Titus, who posted the exchange between the pair on Facebook group ‘Love What Matters’.

"On my flight Tuesday, I walked down the jetway behind a woman in uniform (Army). A man stood up from his 1st class seat and said, 'Sorry ma'am, I'm in your seat,’” Jessica began her post.

“What does your ticket say? he asked.

“She replied, 'What? No - I'm 31 B.'”

Jessica then revealed that the man left his seat to the woman and made his way down the back of the plane.

Inspired by his act of kindness, Jessica then wrote a note to the man, offering to pay for his drink to repay the kindness he had showed the woman.

“Seat 31B – Please accept a drink or snack on me,” the note started.

“If everyone treated people the way you treated the service woman, the world would be a better place.”

While Jessica included money with her note, the man refused her kind offer.

“Spoiler alert, he refused my offer. Do good. Recognize good. Make the world better,” she said.

People were quick to commend the man online for making the service woman’s trip.

“Tears... How awesomely thoughtful & generous was that! When even one of us is honored, we are all honored. Thank you to that gentle soul for honoring our service,” one person wrote.

“Someone did this for my husband and I on our flight back to Kansas from California. Forever grateful for people's appreciation for our service men and women, especially my husband,” another woman said.

