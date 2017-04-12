You have probably already picked the perfect dress and planned your wedding ceremony and reception down to the last detail.

The best honeymoon destinations

Now the fun really begins - planning your honeymoon.

It's what you have been waiting for, finally a chance to chill the hell out!

Your honeymoon is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the romantic holiday of your dreams, so we have come up with the ultimate post-wedding getaway list that'll give everyone you know major Insta-envy.

Bora Bora

Hello paradise.

Anchored in the heart of French Polynesia, Bora Bora is famous for its soaring jade green volcanic peaks, aquamarine lagoon, outstanding resorts, and iconic Mount Otemanu (basically the stuff of honeymoon fantasies).

Even Hollywood A-listers can't resist it.

The Four Seasons Resort Bora-Bora proved to be just right for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who headed their with a group of friends after they tied the knot.

RELATED: 10 of the best beach holidays

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban honeymooned at St. Regis Bora-Bora in 2006, as did Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari in 2009.

Newlyweds gravitate toward the overwater bungalows, which hover on stilts over the bathtub-warm lagoon in 40 shades of blue, so you can dive in when the mood strikes and watch the fish swimming below.

It you want to take a break from sipping on cocktails, you could cool off in the luminous lagoon surrounding Bora Bora, bike around the island, check out the underwater life at the Bora Bora Lagoonarium and the Coral Gardens, and for a taste of the local culture, head to Vaitape.

Seychelles

If you want to take a note out of the royal family's book, then the Seychelles, a string of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, could be the perfect spot for you.

After such a high profile wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge needed privacy for their 10-day honeymoon, and reportedly opted to rent out 11 villas at North Island Lodge in the Seychelles.

Prince William and Kate's honeymoon included spa treatments, a personal chef, as well as a private butler service.

During their stay, they swam with sharks and stingrays and watched newborn turtles hatch.

The location of their honeymoon was kept top secret, but a spokesperson for the royal family later released a statement on their behalf, saying, "The couple thoroughly enjoyed their time together, and they are grateful to the Seychelles Government for their assistance in making the honeymoon such a memorable and special ten days."

The islands of the Seychelles boasts powder white beaches and topaz waters and is a tropical dream-come-true.

There is plenty to do if you want to take a break from lazing at the beach or your resort, including nature watching, sailing away on a luxury yacht, diving, snorkelling or a moon massage.

It was declared the world’s leading honeymoon destination at the World Travel Awards grand final ceremony this year.

Amalfi Coast: Italy

One of Europe’s most desirable and romantic destinations is Italy's Amalfi Coast.

With its towering cliffs, sparkling waters and colourful cliffside towns, the natural beauty of the Amalfi Coast is legendary.

And if that's not enough to tempt you, there's delectable Italian food, wine and limoncello on offer too.

After tying the knot, Lauren Conrad and William Tell toured Italy’s coastline and Conrad says they "ate our way through our honeymoon".

If you’re traveling on a budget, the family-run boutitque hotel, Lo Scoglio in Nerano, could be an option for you.

If you’re splurging, spend a night at the impossibly chic Capri at J.K. Place Capri.

Fernando de Noronha: Brazil

Condé Nast has deemed this archipelago about 350 kilometres off Brazil's northeast coast as “quite possibly the most relaxing, and most beautiful, place on earth".

It consists of 21 islands, featuring some of the best beaches, spectacular tropical landscapes, towering cliffs, and stunning waterfalls.

TripAdvisor named Baia do Sancho, the Brazilian beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, as the "best beach in the world" in 2017.

There is plenty to do in Noronha, from diving, surfing and snorkeling to hiking.

It is so abundant in marine life that you can barely get into the water without standing on it.

It also has the highest known concentration of resident dolphins in the world.

The Lonely Planet warns travellers to give themselves "plenty of time because Noronha is addictive".

"With only between 270 and 400 plane seats normally available per day to Noronha, tourism doesn't overwhelm the islands, and it’s rarely a problem to find an isolated patch of sand on a dreamy beach, even in high season," the Lonely Planet writes.

"Paradise comes at a premium: due to the cost of transporting goods from the mainland, prices are surreal and rooms cost about double what you'd pay on the mainland. But as a guaranteed highlight of any trip to South America, Fernando de Noronha is well worth the expense."

Thailand

Thailand is a popular honeymoon destination for sun seekers looking for a departure from the standard Caribbean getaway.

It has the perfect mix of beautiful beaches, amazing food, culture and adventure. In fact, this is where I spent my honeymoon last year and we loved it.

For the most incredible sunsets head to Karon Beach on the west coast of Phuket.

At Karon Beach you can spend your days relaxing poolside, or touring the island before catching a Tuk Tuk to enjoy the night markets and bustling nightlife.

Enjoy a cooking class, sip on cocktails right on the beach, and even take a boat tour to Maya Bay, where the movie The Beach was filmed, and Khao Phing Kan, which is commonly called “James Bond Island”.

Discover a more secluded gem at Khao Lak, north of Phuket, which is home to unspoiled national parks and beautiful white sand beaches, including Pakarang Beach.

Each island's unique personality speaks to the needs of a different traveller, but one of the most popular spots for honeymooners is Koh Samui, especially if you're after a luxury resort to boot.

The weather in Thailand is warmest from March-May, but sometimes the overwhelming humidity is best avoided, making winter a great time to visit.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram