Shocking oxygen mask fact you didn't know

We tried out Hollywood's favourite workout

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Awards season just wrapped up and the MET gala is around the corner. And like many of us, I’m in absolute awe of celebrities’ red carpet ready figures at these events.

So when I recently visited LA courtesy of Discover Los Angeles, it was only fitting to try the workout favoured by the who’s who of Hollywood.

Alicia from the Be team tried out the popular Runyon Canyon hike in LA. Source: Supplied

The popular hike through the iconic Runyon Canyon Park is the hot choice for famous faces to work up a sweat, and I got to try it myself with none other than Gerard Butler’s personal trainer, Wes Okerson.

Now I’m not the biggest exercise enthusiast, but I was in after taking one look at Wes’ Instagram account, no questions asked!

Now I’m not the biggest exercise enthusiast, but I was in after taking one look at trainer Wes Okerson's Instagram account, no questions asked! Source: Instagram

Okay that’s enough drooling over Wes, let’s get back on track with this hike. The best thing about it is you can make it as intense as you like, picking one of three entrances to kick off the workout – North Fuller Ave, Runyon Canyon Road or Mulholland Drive.

And being perched just west of Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre, you’re also treated to incredible views of the Hollywood Hills and the iconic sign.

The popular hike through the iconic Runyon Canyon Park is the hot choice for famous faces to work up a sweat, and we got to try it with none other than Gerard Butler’s personal trainer, Wes Okerson. Source: Supplied

Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman doing the hike. Source: Instagram

Remember that time Taylor Swift walked backwards to avoid paparazzi while in her active wear? That was while doing the Runyon Canyon hike!

RELATED: My Hollywood makeover for the Grammys

Most members of her famous girl squad are Runyon Canyon regulars, while Justin Bieber, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Channing Tatum, Orlando Bloom and pretty much all of the Victoria’s Secret models have been spotted doing it too.

Blogger Tash Oakley gets bikini body ready with the Runyon Canyon experience. Source: Instagram

Many Aussie celebs try out the hike when they head to LA, including former Big Brother star Tully Smyth. Source: Instagram

When the going got tough during the hike, I had Wes on hand to keep my motivation level at its peak. The 29-year-old has been in the fitness biz since he was 19 and revealed the string of stars he’s trained includes Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Isla Fischer. He’s also collaborated with Australia’s own Jason Dundas.

If you’re not too fazed with burning those calories, I assure you that taking a break at the top to capture photos of the Hollywood sign will make the exercise a justifiable use of time.

When you have a bit of Bieber fever while enjoying that view of the Hollywood sign! Source: Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and her pals pose for a photo mid-hike. Source: Instagram

And then I got to enjoy the view from a whole different perspective. Thanks to Group3 Aviation, I was up in the air and experienced a breathtaking tour of the Hollywood Hills. Peering into the backyards of Tom Brady’s house and the Playboy mansion were my personal highlights, because who doesn’t like a little snoop of an A-list property?

RELATED: We tried out Kendall Jenner's favourite LA restaurant

Speaking of which, there was plenty more to see and do in LA so I felt like I was treated to the true Tinsel Town treatment.

Take a look below, and for more on LA's hot spots to make your stay the true Hollywood experience, head to Discover Los Angeles.

The first hotel I stayed at was the Hollywood Roosevelt. Source: Supplied

Then I stayed at JW Marriott in downtown LA, right next to the Staples Centre. Source: Supplied

I was invited to the 2017 Grammy Awards during my LA trip. Source: Be

Trying out my vintage outfit at Rent The Runway before music's night of nights. Source: Be

A view from the exclusive suite organised by Discover Los Angeles. Source: Be

Just hanging out at the GRAMMYS! Source: Be

I went up and spoke to Lady Gaga at the Interscope Grammys afterparty. Unfortunately she kept her 'Poker Face' going and wasn't in the mood to chat, so I decided to 'Just dance... gonna be okay'. Source: Supplied

Before the Grammys, I went on a tour through Capitol Records. Source: Supplied

I realised the easiest way to scout out the places celebs shop at, is just by asking someone who knows it all. Alison Marie Kahn took me on one of her Tour De Couture shopping tours down Melrose Avenue in Beverly Hills. Source: Supplied

Quick helicopter tour of the Hollywood Hills thanks to Group3 Aviation. Source: Supplied

Friday night drinks and bowling at The Spare Room at The Hollywood Roosevelt. Source: Supplied

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram
