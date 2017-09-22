We tried out Hollywood's favourite workout

Awards season just wrapped up and the MET gala is around the corner. And like many of us, I’m in absolute awe of celebrities’ red carpet ready figures at these events.

So when I recently visited LA courtesy of Discover Los Angeles, it was only fitting to try the workout favoured by the who’s who of Hollywood.

The popular hike through the iconic Runyon Canyon Park is the hot choice for famous faces to work up a sweat, and I got to try it myself with none other than Gerard Butler’s personal trainer, Wes Okerson.

Now I’m not the biggest exercise enthusiast, but I was in after taking one look at Wes’ Instagram account, no questions asked!

Okay that’s enough drooling over Wes, let’s get back on track with this hike. The best thing about it is you can make it as intense as you like, picking one of three entrances to kick off the workout – North Fuller Ave, Runyon Canyon Road or Mulholland Drive.

And being perched just west of Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre, you’re also treated to incredible views of the Hollywood Hills and the iconic sign.

Remember that time Taylor Swift walked backwards to avoid paparazzi while in her active wear? That was while doing the Runyon Canyon hike!

Most members of her famous girl squad are Runyon Canyon regulars, while Justin Bieber, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Channing Tatum, Orlando Bloom and pretty much all of the Victoria’s Secret models have been spotted doing it too.

When the going got tough during the hike, I had Wes on hand to keep my motivation level at its peak. The 29-year-old has been in the fitness biz since he was 19 and revealed the string of stars he’s trained includes Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Isla Fischer. He’s also collaborated with Australia’s own Jason Dundas.

If you’re not too fazed with burning those calories, I assure you that taking a break at the top to capture photos of the Hollywood sign will make the exercise a justifiable use of time.

And then I got to enjoy the view from a whole different perspective. Thanks to Group3 Aviation, I was up in the air and experienced a breathtaking tour of the Hollywood Hills. Peering into the backyards of Tom Brady’s house and the Playboy mansion were my personal highlights, because who doesn’t like a little snoop of an A-list property?

Speaking of which, there was plenty more to see and do in LA so I felt like I was treated to the true Tinsel Town treatment.

Take a look below, and for more on LA's hot spots to make your stay the true Hollywood experience, head to Discover Los Angeles.