From truly gob-smacking scenery to towering volcanos, sandy shores that fade into azure blue waters, and lush jungle; Bali is an Indonesian paradise with something for every traveller.

For the laid-back traveller, you can relax at an oceanfront resort, where you can indulge in luxurious spa treatments and delight in decadent cuisine and delicious cocktails.

A history buff will enjoy the island's hidden shrines and ancient temples, while a night-owl can head to the town of Kuta for riotous pleasures.

Here is our list of the top things to do in Bali.

Visit a temple

Tirta Empul Temple is a favourite for travellers. The Hindu Balinese water temple is located near the town of Tampaksiring and was discovered in the 10th century.

Many come for a dip or dangle their feet in the temple's bathing pools as visitors believe its waters have curative properties.

Legend has it that the sacred spring was created by the Hindu god Indra, who pierced the earth to release a spring of sacred water to create a fountain of immortality.

The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is another highlight. The nature reserve and Hindu temple complex in Ubud is inhabited by a band of over 600 grey-haired Balinese macaques.

You could also visit the Uluwatu Temple and Tanah Lot Temple.

Ride an ocean raft

You can experience a full day cruise on a power raft to view the magnificent sights of Bali’s three sister islands; Nusa Lembongan, Nusa Penida and Nusa Ceningan.

Another day in Nusa Penida! pic.twitter.com/5WWI6IL7eh — Irham (Trisvelogue) (@irhamfaridh) May 1, 2017

Ocean Rafting promises it will be an exhilarating day of sightseeing and snorkeling at some of Indonesia’s finest pristine coral reefs.

You can view Bat Rock, visit pristine bays, cruise through the Ceningan Channel mangrove area, float by the “Hole in the Rock” or the “Manta Point Gate” and explore beautiful secluded, white sand beaches.

Nusa Lembongan is great for surfing, while Nusa Penida offers a variety of incredible dive sites.

Swing over a rice field

Zen Hideaway is famous for its epic swing which hangs high atop a hill between coconut trees.

Swingers will be able to take in a spectacular view of Ayung River, a mini waterfall, rice fields and Mount Agung.

See a traditional dance performance

Watching a traditional Balinese dance performance is great fun. There are three main styles, Kecak, Legong and Barong, plus the intricate shadow puppet play of Wayang Kulit.

Lonely Planet says Kecak Dance in the gorgeous setting at Pura Luhur Ulu Watu in a small amphitheatre in a leafy part of the grounds makes it one of the more evocative on the island.

It's very popular in high season so expect crowds.

Trek a volcano

Beautiful Mount Batur sunrise, one of the must do's on Bali! pic.twitter.com/arcyl4rNEa — Joe's Gone Diving (@joesgonediving) April 22, 2017

If you're keen for some exercise and are an early riser you could trek to the top of a volcanic mountain with a guide and witness the sunrise.

There are four volcanoes in Bali: Mount Agung, Mount Batur, Bratan, and Mount Merbuk.

Mount Batur is one of the most beautiful, with its breathtaking views over Batur Lake, and you can take a mountain trekking tour around it which kicks off at 3am.

Perched on the edge of the live volcano is Madu Sari Mountain Restaurant, which serves Indonesian and international food. Guests are urged to try the local lake fish dishes called mujair.

Drink cat poop

Kopi Luwak, aka Bali jungle cat poop coffee, is the world’s most expensive coffee.

The main reason for its high price is the uncommon method of producing such a coffee. It has been produced from the coffee beans which have been digested by a certain Indonesian cat-like animal called palm civet, or also civet cat. The faeces of this cat are collected, harvested, washed, roasted and sold as kopi luwak.

The coffee is said to have a smooth flavour with just a tiny hint of caramel.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram