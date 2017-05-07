The most luxurious places to stay in the world

If you fancy a relaxing island getaway but have seriously high standards this is the list for you.

Here are the top bank-busting destinations for when money is no object.

Musha Cay: The Bahamas

Musha Cay, owned by David Copperfield, makes for an incredibly over-the-top holiday destination.

Copperfield, who calls it the "most magical vacation destination in the world", also owns 10 additional islands nearby, completing an archipelago now known as the Islands of Copperfield Bay.

You must rent the entire island if you want to stay and as many as 24 guests can be accommodated in five guesthouses.

The daily rate starts at a whopping AU$77,000 a night, and includes meals and drinks.

Heaven is Musha Cay, Bahamas 🇧🇸💙💙 pic.twitter.com/IhRSFA0M70 — Awesome Travilling (@AdvenTrip_7) April 20, 2017

For an additional cost, you can go diving, deep sea fishing or a book a fireworks show.

Maldives

The Maldives is one of the most luxurious destinations in the world. With its picturesque aquamarine waters, white sand and overwater bungalows, it is no surprise that it is a popular choice for honeymooners and celebrities alike.

Natural walkway in the Maldives 😍 pic.twitter.com/kijtC7cF26 — The Bucket List (@TheBucktList) May 1, 2017

There are plenty of hotels and private villas that you can choose from.

One new resort is making the Maldives even more bucket list-worthy. Located within a private crystal clear lagoon, Soneva Jani has uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. It is home to 24 water villas and one island villa.

Aerial view of Soneva Jani overwater villas @discoversoneva - your beach playground awaits you! #VisitMaldives 🌊☀🌴 pic.twitter.com/rTX3fAFKHe — Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives) April 22, 2017

The overwater villas feature a retractable roof, private pool with catamaran nets, and a water slide from the top floor into the lagoon below.

Fregate Island: Seychelles

If you want to take a note out of the royal family's book, then the Seychelles, a string of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, could be the perfect spot for you.

A short helicopter flight from the main island of Mahé, is Frégate, an ecologically-rich island which has proved to be the ultimate luxurious destination.

The unique and secluded island has just 16 exclusively designed villas which are perched on cliffs overlooking the turquoise sea.

The island prides itself on its conservation activities, with tourists witnessing first-hand the sight of a female turtle laying her eggs on the shore and you can even adopt a giant tortoise.

RELATED: Hotels with insane pet perks

New York: United States

New York is home to some expensive hotels. A night’s stay in the penthouse suite at The Mark Hotel in New York City will set you back a staggering AU$100,200 per night.

Elite Traveller named the 12,000-square-foot suite the most expensive in the world, tied with the Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Geneva in Switzerland.

The suite covers two floors of The Mark Hotel, and features five bedrooms, a conservatory, a rooftop terrace, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, two bars, and a library lounge.

You'll be treated to chef Jean-Georges’ exclusive room service menu, have 24-hour access to Bergdorf Goodman tailoring, plus in-suite hairstyling from Frédéric Fekkai Salon.

Laucala Island: Fiji

The private hilltop estate at Fiji’s Laucala Island Resort is so elite you must receive approval to rent it out for AU$44,355 a night before tax, for a minimum of four nights.

The estate sits atop Laucala’s Nawi Mountain landscape and is owned by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

The estate, which is only occasionally available, boasts panoramic views and features nearly 120,000 square feet of bedroom space.

Vacationers will have the services of a private chef, nanny, chauffeur and even have access to a private airstrip.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram