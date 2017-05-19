Secret lives of flight attendants revealed

They live a glamorous jet-set life with a job that flies them from one travel hotspot to the next.

Now one Reddit user named CabinCrewMember has revealed what life is really like when you’re a flight attendant.

RELATED: Flight attendants reveal the easiest ways to get on their good side

RELATED: The first thing flight attendants notice about you

With her bio revealing she’s a 24-year-old Swiss International Airlines attendant who started a few months ago, the Zurich-based woman spills the beans on everything from relationships to travel tips.

Balancing work with a relationship

“I am single at the moment. For my sexual life abroad I use Tinder,” CabinCrewMember reveals. “I like sexual adventures. I am totally up for it.”

Perks of the job

“If you work for a well-esteemed airline you will have much more things to [not] worry about,” says CabinCrewMember. “For example: I get my uniform cleaned by a cleaning service, I get discounts everywhere with my Crew-ID and so on. The more people know and love your airline the better you will be treated.”

The bestway to join the mile high club

“If you fly with an A320P or an A321P there will be two lavatories in the back of the aircraft,” she explains. “These two lavatories are also wheelchair accessible. So you convert those two into one by sliding the wall in between aside (very easy to do so from the inside and locked doors). So you two would go in to those lavatories at the same time, slide aside the wall and have fun. Don't forget to lock the wall in place again when leaving.”

What the pay is really like

“I am paid a flat rate per month. It is not horrendously much but enough to rent my own flat and live my own life,” she reveals. “There is a maximum duty timer per month and year the planning team has to respect. In the end of the year it is said to get very busy schedules though.”

What a normal day looks like

“I wake up at 8 am, have to start my day at 11 am and will finish my day at 11:30 pm at home,” she says. “Since I get a few moments for resting in between the flights I am not tired when I come home. I then do some work at my computer or watch Netflix for an hour or two. And then my next workday starts at 6 am. But luckily I have got a lot of free days a month. Last month I had 14 days off.”

Whether passengers get judged on how much they drink

“I don't judge you,” she says. “As far as your and our safety is not concerned you can drink as much as you want. But I may refuse to serve you alcohol if it does.”

Travelling with the threat of terrorist attacks

“I am not afraid of terrorists,” says CabinCrewMember. “I trust the security officers on the ground. The most thing I am worried about is turbulence whilst departing or landing.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.