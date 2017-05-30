The filthiest, naughtiest world map ever

Geography never looked so sexy.

A mapmaker in the UK has released what has to be the dirtiest map ever printed.

At first glance, it appears to be a very elegant, possibly antique, map of the world. It wouldn't look out of place in an oak-panelled library.

You could imagine settling into your leather chesterfield with a nice glass of port, ready to gaze upon the ancient map that your great-great-grandfather's personal cartographer drew up.

But on closer inspection, it's obvious this is no ordinary map.

Every single place name is, well, a rude word.

"From the Bums of Afghanistan and the Twatts of Britain, to the Knobs of Australia and a pair of Tits in Algeria, via a Brazilian Varginha and a Philippine Sexmoan, the world is strewn with rude, lewd and innuendo-laden place names," the website for Strumpshaw, Tincleton & Giggleswick's Marvellous Maps reads.

"The Magnificently Rude Map showcases over 200 of them."

