News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman kicked off flight over her name
Woman kicked off flight over her name

The filthiest, naughtiest world map ever

Aletha Wilkinson
Aletha Wilkinson
Yahoo7 Be /

Geography never looked so sexy.

Fitness-mad mum's tendon 'snaps like a gunshot' during home exercise workout
1:20

Fitness-mad mum's tendon 'snaps like a gunshot' during home exercise workout
Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
1:11

Cardi B covered Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in high school
Student Challenges Teacher to Dance Off
1:48

Student Challenges Teacher to Dance Off
Students and Teachers Protest Against Gun Violence
7:47

Students and Teachers Protest Against Gun Violence
Sister's Embarrassing Fall Conveniently Caught on Camera by Older Brother
0:35

Sister's Embarrassing Fall Conveniently Caught on Camera by Older Brother
'Meet me at Maccas' haircut chaos
0:50

'Meet me at Maccas' haircut chaos
Florida School Shooting Survivors Give Emotional Account of Tragedy on the Ellen Show
1:47

Florida School Shooting Survivors Give Emotional Account of Tragedy on the Ellen Show
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
High School Musical 4' Updates, Ariana Grande's New Album Set to SLAY
7:28

High School Musical 4' Updates, Ariana Grande's New Album Set to SLAY
New Couple Alert! Nina Dobrev DATING Orlando Bloom!?
1:41

New Couple Alert! Nina Dobrev DATING Orlando Bloom!?
Super Cool Customized Parking Spots &amp; Awesome Medieval Gym Mural
1:29

Super Cool Customized Parking Spots & Awesome Medieval Gym Mural
'The Secret Life of Pets' trailer
2:18

'The Secret Life of Pets' trailer
 

A mapmaker in the UK has released what has to be the dirtiest map ever printed.

It looks so... posh. Source: ST&G's Marvellous Maps

At first glance, it appears to be a very elegant, possibly antique, map of the world. It wouldn't look out of place in an oak-panelled library.

You could imagine settling into your leather chesterfield with a nice glass of port, ready to gaze upon the ancient map that your great-great-grandfather's personal cartographer drew up.

Trip to Intercourse Island, anyone? Source: ST&G's Marvellous Maps

But on closer inspection, it's obvious this is no ordinary map.

Every single place name is, well, a rude word.

Yay! Road trip to Wet Beaver Creek! Source: ST&G's Marvellous Maps

"From the Bums of Afghanistan and the Twatts of Britain, to the Knobs of Australia and a pair of Tits in Algeria, via a Brazilian Varginha and a Philippine Sexmoan, the world is strewn with rude, lewd and innuendo-laden place names," the website for Strumpshaw, Tincleton & Giggleswick's Marvellous Maps reads.

"The Magnificently Rude Map showcases over 200 of them."

Forget the Golden Gate. we're heading over Tickle Cock Bridge . Source: ST&G's Marvellous Maps


'Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top