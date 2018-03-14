News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

This is the most disgusting place on a plane

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Whatever you do, make sure to pack your hand sanitiser and wipes before getting on a plane.

Jennifer Lopez On 'Will &amp; Grace': Preview
0:35

Jennifer Lopez On 'Will & Grace': Preview
Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
12:07

Kris Jenner CLAIMS Scott Disick Is Stormi’s Father? Taylor Swift FEUDING With Je
Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
2:54

Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Willing To RISK Career To Help #MeToo & #TimesUp M
Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
3:38

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Lie Detector Test & CONFIRMS She's A Psychopath?
Jennifer Lawrence Finally BREAKS Silence On Chris Pratt Affair Rumors
2:09

Jennifer Lawrence Finally BREAKS Silence On Chris Pratt Affair Rumors
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
1:32

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses SHADY Taylor Swift Comment During Kim Kardashian Interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
1:20

Jennifer Lawrence reveals the hilarious way Amy Schumer comforted her after Darren Aronofsky split
Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
1:45

Bride Practices Her Juggling... With KNIVES!
London bus grinds to a halt in snow
1:51

London bus grinds to a halt in snow
Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
2:25

Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian BEAT HER UP
They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL

They're Unstoppable - AMERICAN IDOL
Get Globes Glamour: Jennifer Lawrence
2:03

Get Globes Glamour: Jennifer Lawrence
 

We all know they’re not the cleanest places – thousands of people crammed into a tiny space, quick turnarounds between flights and limited time for cleaning.

But despite the bathroom generally being the area of a plane that grosses us out the most, it turns out that’s not the worst of it.

Because of the speedy turnovers on many flights, it's basically impossible to give a plane the deep clean you might expect it to have after welcoming hundreds of people on board.

Where is the dirtiest place on a plane? Photo: Getty

But in reality all most services get is a quick look over, some rubbish collecting or wiping spills and bathrooms down.

Surprisingly though, a Reddit thread called Flight Attendants of Reddit: What Do the Passengers Not Know? has revealed it’s actually the tray tables that are the most disgusting.

That’s right, the place where you eat and put your things on.

Source: Giphy

"Tray tables are rarely if ever sanitised; do not put food directly on them," one user wrote.

Another flight attendant said: "DON'T CHANGE YOUR BABY'S DIAPER ON THE TRAY TABLE. This also happens all the time. It's unsanitary and people use the tray table to eat, put their personal things on, etc."

This is the most disgusting place on a plane. Photo: Getty

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they also regularly witness ‘bodily-function-type accidents’.

"People get nose bleeds, or their wounds open. Obviously when we land, it is thoroughly cleaned. But in flight, our resources are limited," they wrote.

Source: Giphy

Unfortunately this has also all be backed up by science.

An experiment conducted by Travel Math saw a microbiologist collected 26 samples, from five airports and four flights, to figure out where the dirtiest spots are for travellers.

And the winner was tray tables, which have more bacteria per square inch than the airplane bathroom.

Science says the trays are worse than the bathroom. Photo: Getty

Flight attendants have also revealed the floor is another of the worst places on a plane when it comes to hygiene.

The floor is the other germ feast, according to Buzzfeed.

"The floor gets used and abused. People are walking all around that floor, bringing stuff in, taking stuff off, dropping things," a flight attendant told the publication.

Not to mention people then walking around barefoot, in and out of the bathroom. Can't deal!

Another attendant admitted that there isn't even a guarantee that the seats will be cleaned after every flight.

Excuse us while we work out how to never touch anything on a plane again.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top