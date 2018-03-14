This is the most disgusting place on a plane

Whatever you do, make sure to pack your hand sanitiser and wipes before getting on a plane.

We all know they’re not the cleanest places – thousands of people crammed into a tiny space, quick turnarounds between flights and limited time for cleaning.

But despite the bathroom generally being the area of a plane that grosses us out the most, it turns out that’s not the worst of it.

Because of the speedy turnovers on many flights, it's basically impossible to give a plane the deep clean you might expect it to have after welcoming hundreds of people on board.

But in reality all most services get is a quick look over, some rubbish collecting or wiping spills and bathrooms down.

Surprisingly though, a Reddit thread called Flight Attendants of Reddit: What Do the Passengers Not Know? has revealed it’s actually the tray tables that are the most disgusting.

That’s right, the place where you eat and put your things on.

"Tray tables are rarely if ever sanitised; do not put food directly on them," one user wrote.

Another flight attendant said: "DON'T CHANGE YOUR BABY'S DIAPER ON THE TRAY TABLE. This also happens all the time. It's unsanitary and people use the tray table to eat, put their personal things on, etc."

As if that wasn’t bad enough, they also regularly witness ‘bodily-function-type accidents’.

"People get nose bleeds, or their wounds open. Obviously when we land, it is thoroughly cleaned. But in flight, our resources are limited," they wrote.

Unfortunately this has also all be backed up by science.

An experiment conducted by Travel Math saw a microbiologist collected 26 samples, from five airports and four flights, to figure out where the dirtiest spots are for travellers.

And the winner was tray tables, which have more bacteria per square inch than the airplane bathroom.

Flight attendants have also revealed the floor is another of the worst places on a plane when it comes to hygiene.

The floor is the other germ feast, according to Buzzfeed.

"The floor gets used and abused. People are walking all around that floor, bringing stuff in, taking stuff off, dropping things," a flight attendant told the publication.

Not to mention people then walking around barefoot, in and out of the bathroom. Can't deal!

Another attendant admitted that there isn't even a guarantee that the seats will be cleaned after every flight.

Excuse us while we work out how to never touch anything on a plane again.

