These are the three worst types of passengers on a plane

It’s considered a dream job by many, but like countless other things even travelling the world for a living can have it’s downside.

Flight attendants have revealed some of the worst types of passengers they deal with daily – but insist they still love their job.

From ‘unruly families’, ‘church groups’ or drunken passengers, make sure you don’t fall into one of these categories while flying.

“There are several breeds of summer traveller who truly vex the mind and break your soul, and the holidaying family is one of them,” an anonymous flight attendant wrote for The Independent.

As an example, he can’t stand the kind of dad who buys a business class seat for himself and proceeds to get ‘tanked on Tanqueray', while his 'horrible brats' and 'usually much more pleasant wife' sit in economy.

RELATED: Secret lives of flight attendants revealed

RELATED: Bizarre things flight attendants see on the job

Another difficult type of passenger to deal with is travelling church groups, as they often try to form prayer circles at inappropriate times, says the crew member.

Another flight attendant revealed a story on Reddit of a woman who boarded his flight to Las Vegas and had "clearly been drinking in the airport beforehand".

"On the flight she spilt her water on her sandwich she bought and demanded we compensate her with five vodkas and 10 blankets for the mess,” she wrote.

“Mind you she is the one who spilt the drink on herself, not one of us."

A female member of an American airline revealed that crew monitor people that are drinking using a traffic light system.

“If you're exhibiting "green" behaviours then we're fine to serve you, if you're moving into "yellow" territory then it's time to slow down, and as soon as you enter "red", we cut you off,” she told to MailOnline Travel.

Annoying the cabin crew will only lead to a less comfortable flight, so try not to belong to any of these groups.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.