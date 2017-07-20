This is the most popular listing on Airbnb

This listing on Airbnb is so in demand you have to book a stay a year in advance.

There are so many unusual homes you can rent on Airbnb – from farms, islands, mansions and houseboats.

But the property that is the most wished for listing on the site is no luxury retreat; instead it’s a treehouse.

Although this property in Atlanta, Georgia, is not your average treehouse.

It’s almost like stepping into a fairytale with its rope bridges, parachute sheets and twinkling fairy lights.

There are three separate bedrooms all connected and fitted out with antique furniture.

It’s not cheap, at $489 a night for two people, but the bed has wheels so you can literally sleep under the stars!

According to the Today show, the treehouse has more than 300,000 website visits per month, and 147,052 people have saved it to their Airbnb ‘wish list’.

But if you want to plan a visit, make sure you get in early.

The next slot for more than one night isn’t available until April 2018, and if you want a whole weekend the earliest you’ll get in is July 2018.

Oh the serenity.

