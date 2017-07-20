News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking oxygen mask fact you didn't know
Shocking oxygen mask fact you didn't know

This is the most popular listing on Airbnb

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

This listing on Airbnb is so in demand you have to book a stay a year in advance.

This Teen Guitarist SLAYED The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
2:16

This Teen Guitarist SLAYED The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
Liam Gallagher departs Brit Awards afterparty
0:42

Liam Gallagher departs Brit Awards afterparty
6 BEST 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Highlights
2:28

6 BEST 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Highlights
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
7:30

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber SQUASH Breakup Rumors, Logan Paul's First TV Appearance Since Japan -DR
Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
1:31

Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
Science And Sexy Fashions Make A 'Breakthrough'
0:26

Science And Sexy Fashions Make A 'Breakthrough'
'Fifty Shades of Grey' Hotel Room clip
1:02

'Fifty Shades of Grey' Hotel Room clip
Aloft Hotels - The hotel designed for Gen Y
1:24

Aloft Hotels - The hotel designed for Gen Y
Gossip Girl Stars TEASE A Potential Reboot
2:21

Gossip Girl Stars TEASE A Potential Reboot
7 Times Shannen Doherty Inspired Us to Never Give Up
1:15

7 Times Shannen Doherty Inspired Us to Never Give Up
Gisele Dances During 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony
2:08

Gisele Dances During 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony
Powerful Woman Crushes Watermelons Using Only Her Thighs
0:58

Powerful Woman Crushes Watermelons Using Only Her Thighs
 

There are so many unusual homes you can rent on Airbnb – from farms, islands, mansions and houseboats.

But the property that is the most wished for listing on the site is no luxury retreat; instead it’s a treehouse.

treehouse

This is the most popular listing on Airbnb. Photo: Airbnb

Although this property in Atlanta, Georgia, is not your average treehouse.

It’s almost like stepping into a fairytale with its rope bridges, parachute sheets and twinkling fairy lights.

Airbnb

The treehouse is in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Airbnb

There are three separate bedrooms all connected and fitted out with antique furniture.

popular treehouse

It costs $489 a night. Photo: Airbnb

RELATED: Inside the first ever five-star hotel in Cuba
RELATED: Forget hotels! You can holiday in these castles

It’s not cheap, at $489 a night for two people, but the bed has wheels so you can literally sleep under the stars!

sleeping under the stars

You can move the bed anywhere you want. Photo: Airbnb

According to the Today show, the treehouse has more than 300,000 website visits per month, and 147,052 people have saved it to their Airbnb ‘wish list’.

But if you want to plan a visit, make sure you get in early.

The next slot for more than one night isn’t available until April 2018, and if you want a whole weekend the earliest you’ll get in is July 2018.

Oh the serenity.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Back To Top