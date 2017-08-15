WATCH: You won't believe what these flight attendants did

News

Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
It can often be hard to come up with fun things to do to keep entertained when you're stuck 30,000ft in the air for a few hours and are over the on-demand movie selection.

But these passengers flying in America were lucky enough to get a special treat, when they took part in a 'toilet paper race' hosted by the flight attendants on board.

awesome flight attendants

These passengers had a great crew on board their flight. Photo: Getty

Southwest Airlines flight attendants on the Raleigh to Denver flight divided the passengers into two teams, with the objective of passing a toilet paper roll down the length of the cabin. The winning side reportedly got to deplane first, according to WFAA.

Watch the video of the race above, which was posted by Arizona woman Marcie Villarrea online.

southwest airlines toilet paper race

Watch the video above to see who wins the toilet paper race. Photo: Storyful

“I’ve been flying different airlines my whole life, and just when I think I’ve seen it all, your flight attendants decide to do a ‘toilet paper race'. Hands down the funnest flight ever and I was even travelling with my baby. You rock, Southwest! Keep doing what you’re doing!" she wrote.

The airline shared her post, writing: “Good speed. Great form. These passengers may have a future in professional toilet paper roll racing.”

