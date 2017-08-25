News

Why airplane seats are almost always blue

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Even for frequent fliers, there’s a high chance you’ve never really noticed this quirky travel fact – almost all plane seats are blue.

You’re usually too busy getting settled, checking out what movies are showing, or sussing out how annoying your neighbour is going to be to even think about the colour of the seats.

Blue seats on plane

Take a look around the next time you're on a plane. Photo: Getty

It turns out there’s a very good reason for the sea of blue surrounding you though.

With air travel stressful enough, the blue hues help passengers to feel calm and relaxed as they hurtle through the skies at 900 kilometres an hour.

Plane seats always blue

There's serious psychology behind choosing this shade for the seats. Photo: Getty

“Colour psychology plays an important role in developing the overall look. Studies show that people in different cultures associate certain colours with similar emotions or concepts. Blue/green is nearly unanimously associated with peace,” the Boeing website reveals.

“Designers who specialise in colour psychology have found the value of the colour also matters. Lighter colours may make something seem higher, larger, wider and more open. Darker colours give the feeling of lower, smaller, narrower and more enclosed spaces.”

Why plane seats are always blue

If blue makes planes feel open, we'd hate to see what red would look like. Photo: Getty

The website goes on to reveal colour can also influence someone’s perception of temperature, with blue and green hues making them feel cooler and inviting the feeling of cleanliness or freshness.

You'll never look at your blue plane seat in the same way again.

