From the medieval kings, to the inspiring country life and Jane Austen—Britain has much more to offer than the royal family and the parading royal guards in red coats and fur hats.

Headline: Travel off–the-beaten track in Britain and discover amazing moments with Flight Centre

Those seeking more fulfilling and off-the-beaten track experiences will be immersed in a journey that explores the rich history, the breath-taking countryside and melting pot of cuisines that make up Great Britain.

History of an empire through the ages

Who put the mysterious Stonehenge there? What stories does the Iron Age Fort around Yorkshire tell us about the land before it became Britain?

Take the chance to learn the story of England’s last king of the Plantagenet dynasty at the medieval city of York, travel further back in time and visit Roman ruins—such as Hadrian’s Wall—that are dotted around the country to marvel at the infrastructures and legends of a Roman Britain. Marvel at the grandeur of the high Georgian society in Bath, holiday like the Victorians at the popular seaside resort of Brighton, or explore the buzzing metropolis of Manchester.

Britain is full of colourful cities and towns that tell a piece of the history that made the nation how it is today.

From the magnificent glens in the Scottish highlands, the Lochs shrouded with tales of mythical creatures of Scotland, to the picturesque and recently UNESCO -listed Lake District—Britain’s countryside is so rich in scenery it has inspired writers and artists throughout the ages. Peace and quiet can be found at the tranquil Northumberland National Park, or perhaps a wander through Welsh countryside in Snowdonia and Brecon Beacons.

For chocolate box villages that ooze charm, the Cotswolds is storybook Britain and will bring out the nostalgic sentiments of a simpler life—the perfect place for a spot of cream teas and peaceful garden strolls.

Visit Brighton and holiday like the Victorians, with pale terrace Victorian houses along the pebbled beaches, the famous pier lined with food shops and amusement games. Or indulge in a bit of British seaside holiday experience in this popular resort town. If you're looking for great shopping, the North Laine and The Lanes in Brighton offers a unique retail experience. The North Laine shopping area is a bohemian bustle of criss-cross streets in the heart of the cultural quarter of the city. The Lanes offers a shopper’s paradise of independent shops and boutiques.

Walk the footsteps of British literature greats

In Stratford-upon-Avon, you can visit the perfectly conserved Tudor house Shakespeare was born in over 400 years ago, and learn of the scandalous trades the Shakespeare family may have been involved in., Walk the streets of regency Bath as a Georgian gentleman or literary lady, and learn more about Jane Austen whose stories have been made into films and TV shows many times over.

Looking for more childhood memories? Pay homage to Roald Dahl in his hometown of Cardiff or seek out Peter Rabbit at Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top farm in the Lake District.

At the end of the day, drink in the history and enjoy a pint or two in the local village pub Best of all, it’s easy to do all of these with a bit of help from your expert consultants at Flight Centre. Let us assist you with choosing the best tour that will tick off all your heart’s desires, packaged with the best airfares. All you have to do is enjoy your journey to discover the best of Britain.

Globus Tours offers first class coach tours to a wide range of destinations. Travel the world in style and let Flight Centre arrange your next tour. Simply head to www.flightcentre.com.au or call 133 133 to book your dream trip.