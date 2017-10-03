News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman kicked off flight over her name
Woman kicked off flight over her name

Hostie reveals the most annoying things people do on planes

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve all been seated beside an undesirable plane passenger, who’s either taken our armrest, put their feet on the seat or snored way too loud.

Francia Raisa Reveals How Selena Gomez Nearly DIED During Kidney Transplant
1:56

Francia Raisa Reveals How Selena Gomez Nearly DIED During Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Almost Died Due To Kidney Transplant Complications
2:14

Selena Gomez Almost Died Due To Kidney Transplant Complications
Francia Raisa Shows Stomach Scar After Donating a Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez
1:31

Francia Raisa Shows Stomach Scar After Donating a Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez
How The Weeknd Helped Selena Gomez During Her Kidney Transplant
1:59

How The Weeknd Helped Selena Gomez During Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez's BFF &amp; Kidney Donor, Kylie Jenner's Friend Confronts Her, Dream's Fate Revealed -DR
9:15

Selena Gomez's BFF & Kidney Donor, Kylie Jenner's Friend Confronts Her, Dream's Fate Revealed -DR
A Heavenly Wedding Gift
1:14

A Heavenly Wedding Gift
Selena Gomez Returns to Work, Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Song, Ariana Grande's Stage Fall Save DR
7:45

Selena Gomez Returns to Work, Miley Cyrus' New Breakup Song, Ariana Grande's Stage Fall Save DR
Selena Gomez Reveals Kidney Transplant & Donor Was BFF Francia Raisa
3:07

Selena Gomez Reveals Kidney Transplant & Donor Was BFF Francia Raisa
Little Boy Shows His Baseball Skills From His Hospital Room
0:47

Little Boy Shows His Baseball Skills From His Hospital Room
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump, Selena Gomez's &quot;Life or Death&quot; Transplant, Taylor Swift's New Vid -DR
8:49

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump, Selena Gomez's "Life or Death" Transplant, Taylor Swift's New Vid -DR
Selena Gomez's Mom BREAKS DOWN Over Kidney Transplant
1:52

Selena Gomez's Mom BREAKS DOWN Over Kidney Transplant
Cute Kid Doesn't Let Hospital Stay Stop Him From Playing PS4
0:32

Cute Kid Doesn't Let Hospital Stay Stop Him From Playing PS4
 

And while we may spend a long-haul flight wondering if there’s another row we could move to, spare a thought for the flight attendants who have to deal with unruly passengers all the time.

RELATED: The first thing flight attendants notice about you
RELATED: Hostie reveals top crash-survival tips

Now one flight attendant has spoken out about the worst habits she’s seen people pull out while they’re up in the air – and chances are you’ve seen someone do one of them.

The worst things passengers do on planes

A flight attendant has revealed one of the annoying things on planes is when passengers put their feet on the seats. Photo: Getty Images

Speaking to Business Insider, flight attendant Annette Long said she has stories that would make you squirm about passengers on planes.

“We've seen people clipping toe nails. It's very gross and you can't make them stop. And it's not an infrequent thing, believe it or not,” she said.

In fact, Annette said feet are a massive problem on planes, with passengers whipping them out whenever they get the chance.

She said she often walks by seats and passengers have their legs hoisted up on the wall, the bulkhead or on the seats beside them.

Rather disturbingly, she also said she caught a man watching porn during a nighttime flight.

Flight attendants on what annoys them

Feet in general annoy flight attendants. Photo: Getty Images

“But there was one guy I could see was watching porn on his phone, and because it was nighttime, you could see the reflection on the window. I did point that out to him because I didn't think everybody needed to see that,” she said.

She also said that flight attendants get peeved off when people try to fit their luggage in the overhead compartment but it won’t close and they just leave it for the crew to sort out.

It comes after a thread on Quora revealed the first things that flight attendants notice about passengers.

“What do flight attendants notice about passengers as they board the plane?” an unnamed person asked on the site.

Hosties took to the thread to reveal the bizarre things they check when you walk up those steps.

Myriam Mimi, a flight attendant since 1994, said she always makes sure a passenger isn’t drunk or on drugs.

The first things flight attendants notice about you.

Flight attendants also check to see if you're inebriated when you board the plane. Photo: Getty Images

“That is extremely important as if I have the possibility to avoid any kind of troubles over the Atlantic, then I address it on ground,” she said.

“I say hello, welcome on board… and listen to how they respond.

“A lot of people are just rude and ignore me, but when they do answer, it gives me an indication of their well-being.”

Another flight attendant said letting an inebriated person board a flight could not only be annoying for passengers but could also hinder a possible emergency evacuation.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top