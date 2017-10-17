They spend their life embarrassing you, so one man took the chance to give his parents a little payback after issuing a very public shout out on a flight he was piloting.

WATCH: Pilot’s adorable shout out to his parents on flight

British pilot Joe Woollings took to the loudspeaker on a Thomas Cook flight to Tenerife, pointing out his unsuspecting parents to the crowd.

“The reason I'm out here speaking to you is that it's a very special flight for me. It's actually my first day as a commercial airline pilot. I’m only joking,” he started off in a video which has since gone viral.

“Today is actually the third anniversary of my first-ever flight.

“And also, it’s the first day I've been able to take my mum and dad on holiday.

“My mum and dad are sat in row 17 and, as you can probably tell from my mum's face, she had no idea I was doing this flight, so what better way to say thank you than by embarrassing them in front of 200 people.”

Earning serious son brownie points, Joe can later be seen heading down the aisle to give his mum a huge hug – but not before getting the whole plane to give them a round of applause.

