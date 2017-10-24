Where you'll find the most selfish people on the plane

News

This hotel is made from old shipping containers
Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

There’s nothing worse than booking a flight and getting online to pick the perfect seat for you only to find the one you want is gone. Does that leave you feeling frustrated, annoyed? Like how dare they take your seat?

Well it turns out that the plane seat a person chooses can actually tell you a lot about their personality.

And if it’s the coveted window seat you’re after – who isn’t really? – then according to psychologists that makes you a more selfish human.

plane seat

Which plane seat you choose reveals a lot about your personality. Photo: Getty

“Passengers who favour the window seat like to be in control, tend to take an ‘every man for themselves’ attitude towards life, and are often more easily irritable,” Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman told Telegraph Travel.

“They also like to ‘nest’ and prefer to exist in their own bubble.”

window seat makes you selfish

Window seat lovers are considered more selfish. Photo: Getty

People that love the window seat are also thought to be less anxious and more seasoned flyers. They know the drill and are confident and comfortable asking others to move if they have to go to the bathroom.

personality traits

You really get the best view from the window. Photo: Getty

On the other hand if you prefer to sit on the aisle – quick escape, we get it – then you’re thought to be more considerate of others.

"Aisle passengers are often more sociable and definitely more amenable as people," psychologist Jo Hemmings explains.

aisle or window seat

Aisle seat folk are thought to be more considerate. Photo: Getty

"They are also more likely to be restless flyers and less adept at sleeping on planes."

We’ll just ignore the middle seat all together in this scenario, because really, who chooses the middle seat right?

