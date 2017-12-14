The simple way you can get free priority boarding this Christmas

If you always wish you were in the priority boarding line but just can’t bring yourself to fork out the extra dollars, then you’re in for a treat if you’re flying this week.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have come up with a foolproof way of getting their customers to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

According to a report in the Express, people who want to get free priority boarding on both airlines this week need to just wear one very festive piece of clothing.

In honour of National Christmas Jumper Day on Friday December 15, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will give free priority boarding to anyone who rocks up at the gate wearing an ‘ugly’ jumper.

“This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet,” Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines told the Express.

And it isn’t just glaring Christmas jumpers customers have to look forward to onboard their flight, as apparently, the airlines will play festive music as well.

