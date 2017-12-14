News

This hotel is made from old shipping containers

The simple way you can get free priority boarding this Christmas

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

If you always wish you were in the priority boarding line but just can’t bring yourself to fork out the extra dollars, then you’re in for a treat if you’re flying this week.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America have come up with a foolproof way of getting their customers to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

According to a report in the Express, people who want to get free priority boarding on both airlines this week need to just wear one very festive piece of clothing.

Flying at Christmas

There's a simple way you can get free priority boarding this Christmas. Photo: Getty Images

Ugly Christmas jumpers

In honour of National Christmas Jumper Day on Friday December 15, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will give free priority boarding to anyone who rocks up at the gate wearing an ‘ugly’ jumper. Photo: Getty Images

In honour of National Christmas Jumper Day on Friday December 15, Alaska Airlines and Virgin America will give free priority boarding to anyone who rocks up at the gate wearing an ‘ugly’ jumper.

“This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet,” Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines told the Express.

Stress of flying at Christmas

The airlines will also reportedly play festive music while customers are boarding. Photo: Getty Images

And it isn’t just glaring Christmas jumpers customers have to look forward to onboard their flight, as apparently, the airlines will play festive music as well.

