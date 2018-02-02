News

Aussie kid’s adorable note scores him business class upgrade
Controversial new travel trend divides holiday-goers

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Sunny, poolside holidays are meant to be relaxing – but there’s nothing relaxing about getting up at the crack of dawn to secure yourself a good position.

Now European tour operators Thomas Cook have sparked controversy with their latest ploy to make sure travellers have access to prime sun lounge spots – and it’ll leave a serious dent in your wallet.

The company have offered up the chance to book your sunbed in advance at participating resorts in the Spanish islands of Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Sun lounger Thomas Cook

Seems like a good idea, but booking lounges for a family could see you spend hundreds each day. Photo: Getty

All you have to do is dish out $38 per day for the privilege.

Thomas Cook explain guests will be sent out an email six days before their holiday, allowing them to consult resort plans and book a sunbed in the shade or near the kids areas if they want to keep the family together.

“Traditional package holidays are a thing of the past,” said Thomas Cook UK managing director, Chris Mottershead.

Thomas Cook sun lounge pool book

There's nothing worse than missing out on prize position - but would you pay for the privilege? Photo: Getty

“Holidaymakers today want to personalise their package, mixing and matching the elements that best fit their needs and lifestyle.”

Twitter responded, with some loving it the idea - and others absolutely against it.





We predict towel wars are going to get a whole lot uglier…

