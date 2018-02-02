Controversial new travel trend divides holiday-goers

Sunny, poolside holidays are meant to be relaxing – but there’s nothing relaxing about getting up at the crack of dawn to secure yourself a good position.

Now European tour operators Thomas Cook have sparked controversy with their latest ploy to make sure travellers have access to prime sun lounge spots – and it’ll leave a serious dent in your wallet.

The company have offered up the chance to book your sunbed in advance at participating resorts in the Spanish islands of Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

All you have to do is dish out $38 per day for the privilege.

Thomas Cook explain guests will be sent out an email six days before their holiday, allowing them to consult resort plans and book a sunbed in the shade or near the kids areas if they want to keep the family together.

“Traditional package holidays are a thing of the past,” said Thomas Cook UK managing director, Chris Mottershead.

“Holidaymakers today want to personalise their package, mixing and matching the elements that best fit their needs and lifestyle.”

Twitter responded, with some loving it the idea - and others absolutely against it.

Booking a sun lounger before you go on holiday. OMG, who is going to do that??? And who spends all day on holiday on a sun lounger anyway?, #needtogetoutmore — Paul Fenn (@PaulFenn16) January 29, 2018

Yes I would because I’m sick of never getn pool side sun lounger all the greedy guts get up at the crack of dawn to reserve there’s an shouldn’t of being allowed !!! Bt hopefully now they have to pay hahahahaha — we are anonymous (@Upthesystem1231) January 29, 2018

We predict towel wars are going to get a whole lot uglier…

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram