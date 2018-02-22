You’ll never guess which beach named Australia’s best

We’re famed for our gorgeous beaches, and now the top Australian swimming spot has been named – but not everyone agrees.

Tripadvisor announced the winner of their 2018 Travellers’ Choice award, and one famous Sydney beach has taken out the top gong.

Long time lovers of Manly rejoice, because the iconic northern beaches hotspot has topped the list, with reviewers claiming it’s a ‘must-see’.

Surfers Paradise Beach in Queensland came second, while popular stretch of sand Whitehaven Beach in Queensland took out third.

Sydney-siders wondering where Bondi ranked on the list can rest assured it came in at number five.

However with so many insanely beautiful beaches around Australia, the Twitterverse is butting heads over our best beach.

unpopular opinion: Manly Beach isn't that great and Noosa was robbed of number one spot — jorja 🌈 (@jorjamcdonnell) February 21, 2018

*by people who’ve never left the northern beaches — Black White Blue (@2013BWB) February 21, 2018

Top 10 Travellers’ Choice beaches in Australia

Manly Beach – Sydney, NSW

Surfers Paradise Beach – Surfers Paradise, QLD

Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Island, QLD

Noosa Main Beach – Noosa, QLD

Bondi Beach – Sydney, NSW

Four Mile Beach – Port Douglas, QLD

Cable Beach – Broome, WA

Mooloolaba Beach – Mooloolaba, QLD

Burleigh Heads Beach – Burleigh Heads, QLD

Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, WA

