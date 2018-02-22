You’ll never guess which beach named Australia’s best

We’re famed for our gorgeous beaches, and now the top Australian swimming spot has been named – but not everyone agrees.
Tripadvisor announced the winner of their 2018 Travellers’ Choice award, and one famous Sydney beach has taken out the top gong.
Long time lovers of Manly rejoice, because the iconic northern beaches hotspot has topped the list, with reviewers claiming it’s a ‘must-see’.
Surfers Paradise Beach in Queensland came second, while popular stretch of sand Whitehaven Beach in Queensland took out third.
- Margot Robbie goes topless in beach shoot
- Shrieking ghosts and bloody shores; the world's most haunted beaches
Sydney-siders wondering where Bondi ranked on the list can rest assured it came in at number five.
However with so many insanely beautiful beaches around Australia, the Twitterverse is butting heads over our best beach.
Top 10 Travellers’ Choice beaches in Australia
Manly Beach – Sydney, NSW
Surfers Paradise Beach – Surfers Paradise, QLD
Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Island, QLD
Noosa Main Beach – Noosa, QLD
Bondi Beach – Sydney, NSW
Four Mile Beach – Port Douglas, QLD
Cable Beach – Broome, WA
Mooloolaba Beach – Mooloolaba, QLD
Burleigh Heads Beach – Burleigh Heads, QLD
Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, WA
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram