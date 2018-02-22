News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
This hotel is made from old shipping containers
This hotel is made from old shipping containers

You’ll never guess which beach named Australia’s best

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re famed for our gorgeous beaches, and now the top Australian swimming spot has been named – but not everyone agrees.

Cat Jumps Into Small Box
0:27

Cat Jumps Into Small Box
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
0:40

It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
Toddler Steals Dad's Money From Car to Put in Bank
0:34

Toddler Steals Dad's Money From Car to Put in Bank
Jet Plane Performs Acrobatic Movements in the Air
0:54

Jet Plane Performs Acrobatic Movements in the Air
Dog Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree During Winter Storm
0:17

Dog Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree During Winter Storm
Guy Falls During Footrace
0:12

Guy Falls During Footrace
Guys Snowboard on Tree Trunk
2:37

Guys Snowboard on Tree Trunk
Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
0:21

Guy Jumps into Broken Fire Hydrant
Guy Breaks Escalator With Unicycle
0:32

Guy Breaks Escalator With Unicycle
 

Tripadvisor announced the winner of their 2018 Travellers’ Choice award, and one famous Sydney beach has taken out the top gong.

Long time lovers of Manly rejoice, because the iconic northern beaches hotspot has topped the list, with reviewers claiming it’s a ‘must-see’.

Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award

Haven't been to Manly? You haven't been to Australia's best beach, according to a new poll. Photo: Instagram/manlyaustralia

Tripadvisor Manly beach

Not only famed for its beach, Manly Corso is a huge tourist hotspot as well. Photo: Instagram/manlyaustralia

Surfers Paradise Beach in Queensland came second, while popular stretch of sand Whitehaven Beach in Queensland took out third.

Sydney-siders wondering where Bondi ranked on the list can rest assured it came in at number five.

Surfers Paradise beach

With sands as far as the eye can see, Surfers Paradise is also a popular choice. Photo: Getty

However with so many insanely beautiful beaches around Australia, the Twitterverse is butting heads over our best beach.







Manly beach Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Award

Swimmers, surfers and families flock to Manly beach, just a short ferry ride from the Sydney CBD. Photo: Getty

Top 10 Travellers’ Choice beaches in Australia

Manly Beach – Sydney, NSW
Surfers Paradise Beach – Surfers Paradise, QLD
Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Island, QLD
Noosa Main Beach – Noosa, QLD
Bondi Beach – Sydney, NSW
Four Mile Beach – Port Douglas, QLD
Cable Beach – Broome, WA
Mooloolaba Beach – Mooloolaba, QLD
Burleigh Heads Beach – Burleigh Heads, QLD
Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, WA

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top