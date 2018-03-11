The sun was out and so were the bums and guns as thousands plunged into the harbour nude for the annual Sydney Skinny nude swim charity event.

Thousands bare it all for Sydney nude swim

Over 1500 people rocked up to Cobbler's Beach in Sydney Harbour wearing nothing but their birthday suits.

And it was all to help raise money for a good cause, with this year's event supporting the Charlie Teo Foundation, which raises funds for brain cancer research.

Now in it's sixth year the Sydney Skinny is an untimed 300 or 900m swim through flat water.

One contestant, who participated with a friend, told Be on the day that it was a 'perfect sunday'.

"It's good weather, such a good crowd," she said.

While the event is about a swim, many said partaking in the day was also 'exhilarating' and felt like 'freedom'.

Not afraid to strip bare, some were seen with their own charities or companies written on their bodies.

Women's hiking group, Wild Women On Top for example had the name of their club spelled out in purple tape on their bottoms.

People came from as far as the United States to join the swim, with some from New Zealand also signing up to join the fun.

The event is about “personally challenging yourself to step ever-so-slightly outside your comfort zone”, it’s all about the journey – and not the nudity - for everyone who takes part.

In fact, no spectators are allowed and all swimmers are given sarongs as they come out of the water.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram