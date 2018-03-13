This Aussie Pan Am-themed hotel offers a private jet service

Some hotels offer fancy extras like facials, but one particular Sydney one is now offering a private jet service.

You can make like Kanye West and the Kardashians and book your next board meeting, or work drinks on a private jet, with Sydney’s newest hotel taking airport accommodation to new heights.

Felix, by 8Hotels, is Australia's first boutique airport hotel, and is a chic Catch Me if You Can-themed experience with a touch of Mad Men glam.

The reception is on the roof (how very European!), and the interiors are a nod to the 1960’s jet age.

With lush greenery, neon signage, swing chairs and all-copper-everything, it'll feel more like you’re at a bougy Melbourne Art Series stay than an airport hotel at Mascot.

But back to the First-Class flight stuff.

Felix Hotel has partnered with private jet provider Fly Airly to bring us accommodation packages designed for interstate or international companies that want to fly their teams by private jet for a conference in Sydney.

You fly in like a celeb, have your conference at the Felix boardroom, stay the night, and fly home the next day. Prices for those packages start at $16,600. We said it was bougy.

But for those who can go without a private jet flight, the Felix is still offers some fab things for well under $16K.

There’s an outdoor rooftop cinema on the terrace, cocktail bar, 24-hour food shop, and the Pan Am allure is all thanks to interior genius Cressida Kennedy from Space Control. Add parking, pet rooms and a gym to the mix and we’re dealing with a quality hotel.

But we like the progressive features best. Don’t feel like talking to other humans? There’s a modern self-check-in service. That way, you can scurry right to your room and use your private Netflix account on the 55-inch smart TVs without having to make conversation.

There’s something very extra about a boutique hotel, with the reception on the roof that offers a private jet service. If you’re ever stuck around Sydney airport and need a night’s accommodation, The Felix is certainly miles above any Budget Ibis.

Prices start from $16,600 a 5-seater* jet from Melbourne with 5 rooms for one night ($3,320 per person)

