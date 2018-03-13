There’s nothing better than going on holiday and making everyone back home jealous when you post epic snaps of you living your best life.

Freak wave causes hilarious photo fail

But one woman’s pursuit of the perfect beach photo has backfired spectacularly after Mother Nature refused to play ball.

Instagram user saraartuso shared the clip of herself on holidays in the Bahamas, rocking a tiny black bikini and posing in a blow hole to get the perfect shot.

The first wave shoots up to create an incredible shower of water, with Sara looking like she’s absolutely loving it as she raises her arms to enjoy the spray.

But all of a sudden that spray turns into a deluge and Sara completely disappears from view as a torrent of water comes raining down on her, taking her out and leaving her sprawled on the rocks.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media as a ‘what not to do’ with Sara managing to joke about the situation after posting the clip online.

“Go in the blow hole they said,” she captioned the vid. “It'll be fun they said."

