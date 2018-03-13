Return flights to Europe are on sale for under $976

News

The sale runs from today until Monday, 26 March and you can fly between 12 March to 31 December, 2018.

Cheap Brussels flights

PSA: Fly to Brussels return for $999. Photo: Getty

The best deal is Perth to Dublin return for $975. Think of all the Guinness you can drink and cute pubs you can explore.

Considering I literally JUST blew $2K on return flights to Europe on a budget airline for this July, Cathay’s deal is pretty good.

Want to drink all the ales at a Irish pub this European summer? Fly return for $975. Photo: Getty

Here’s what you can get

Perth - Dublin = $975 return
Melbourne - Barcelona = $1,102 return
Adelaide - Brussels = $999 return
Melbourne - London = $1,037 return
Sydney - Amsterdam = $1,110 return

Think of all the boast posts you ca do on Insta with these iconic destinations... Get cracking though, you have 14 days to book it in.

