Return flights to Europe are on sale for under $976

Cathay Pacific is slinging flights from Australia to Europe for $975 right now, so you can finally lock in that vacay you deserve for super cheap.

The sale runs from today until Monday, 26 March and you can fly between 12 March to 31 December, 2018.

The best deal is Perth to Dublin return for $975. Think of all the Guinness you can drink and cute pubs you can explore.

Considering I literally JUST blew $2K on return flights to Europe on a budget airline for this July, Cathay’s deal is pretty good.

Here’s what you can get

Perth - Dublin = $975 return

Melbourne - Barcelona = $1,102 return

Adelaide - Brussels = $999 return

Melbourne - London = $1,037 return

Sydney - Amsterdam = $1,110 return

Think of all the boast posts you ca do on Insta with these iconic destinations... Get cracking though, you have 14 days to book it in.

