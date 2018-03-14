Outpouring of grief and anger after dog dies on United flight

A family has been left completely heartbroken, confused and angry after their beloved pet dog died after a United flight attendant forced it to travel in the overhead bin.

The shocking story has caused outrage and been shared far and wide on social media, after passenger Maggie Gremminger posted about the tragedy online.

Posting her account on Facebook, Maggie said the flight attendant forced the woman, who was travelling with her two children and pet, to place the dog and the dog carrier into the overhead compartment.

The dog was just 10 months old and was travelling in a TSA-approved dog carrier, which would generally mean it can be placed under the seat in front, as per the airlines policy, according to reports.

But the woman eventually did as she was asked and by the time the plane arrived at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the dog was dead.

“I am heartbroken right now. I didn’t question the flight attendant but I could have,” Maggie shared in an emotional post.

“I heard the dog barking a little and we didn’t know it was barking a cry for help.”

She also shared the story on Twitter, posting a photo of the woman completely distraught after disembarking the flight.

“I want to help this woman and her daughter,” she wrote.

I want to help this woman and her daughter. They lost their dog because of an @united flight attendant. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/mjXYAhxsAq — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

At the end of the flight, the woman found her dog, deceased. She sat in the airplane aisle on the floor crying, and all of surrounding passengers were utterly stunned. (3) — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

Since the story was shared, people all around the world have shared their outrage and utter shock across social media.

“I am in tears reading this. What they did was illegal. Dogs are allowed to remain in their carriers under the seat,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“I am so sorry you had to witness this and I can't even imagine the pain of the pet owner,” another said.

“This post absolutely breaks my heart. I cannot imagine the pain that family is feeling after losing their fur baby; or the pain you are feeling having witnessed such a tragic and traumatic event,” another added.

People on Twitter were quick to condemn the airline for letting this happen, calling for a boycott of the company.

“Give me and the rest of the internet a reason not to boycott you for killing this dog,” one person posted.

@united give me and the rest of the internet a reason not to boycott you for killing this dog? How will you make it right? — Scott Ogden (@ScottOgden1) March 13, 2018

They CANNOT make it right. The beloved dog is gone. Their hearts are broken. Dismiss the flight attendant and set policy, so this never happens again. Some people MUST travel with their dogs not only service dogs. Some appropriate provisions should be made. — A. J. Grasso (@myflamissy) March 13, 2018

The death of this dog aboard a United flight wasn't just negligence, it was outright animal cruelty ... Fire the flight attendant.https://t.co/vdBvLj8eol — Michael Coates (@Jukehorse50) March 13, 2018

This hits me hard because last week I flew with my little dog on a United flight. Not again, though. https://t.co/C1pXnVHIpt — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) March 13, 2018

United Airlines soon issued a statement on the incident which occurred on United flight 1284, shared online by Maggie.

“This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin,” the statement read.

“We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”

In a subsequent statement, United spokesman Charles Hobart said the flight attendant asked for the dog to be moved because the bag was partly obstructing the aisle, according to The Australian.

He also said the airline has since refunded the owner the cost of the tickets and the cost of bringing the pet on board.

Maggie went on to share that she was wracked with guilt for not speaking up, but hoped sharing the story would stop it from happening to someone else.

“I could have spoken up but I didn’t because I didn’t understand the limitations of pet travel because I am not a flight attendant. I deeply regret that I trusted the authority on this flight,” she posted on Twitter.

Dear twitter-verse. My apologies for my sleep deprived typos today. It's been a hard, sad one. I am grateful that word is spreading about the United flight 1284 incident so that we NEVER have to see this happen again. Thank you for amplifying this horrific, but important story. — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

Hey Twitter, I don’t need you reminding me to feel guilty. I could have spoken up but I didn’t because I didn’t understand the limitations of pet travel because I am not a flight attendant. I deeply regret that I trusted the authority on this flight. Please, be kind. — MaggieGremminger (@MaggieGrem) March 13, 2018

It’s good you put something out there, even after the fact… It is totally not your fault… The airline seriously seriously seriously messed up here! — Nicole Pensiero (@nicolepensiero) March 13, 2018

You did the right thing by getting this story out — eddie lopez (@eddielooops) March 13, 2018

The exact cause of the dog’s death is unknown. And this is not the first death of an animal on a United flight.

In August, the airline was blamed for the death of Lulu, a five-year-old King Charles spaniel, who died in the cargo hold during a flight.

And in April, a high-profile giant rabbit named Simon died in the cargo section on a United flight from London to Chicago.

