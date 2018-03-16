Joining the mile-high club is one of the most common fantasies around, but there was nothing sexy or glamorous about it when this pair decided to get it on mid-air.

Flight attendant boots passengers from mile-high club

The couple had just met on an 11-hour flight from London to Cancun, Mexico, when they decided to cram into the economy class bathroom and get it on.

But things came to a very abrupt end when a couple of indigent flight attendants started pounding on the door and demanding they immediately cease and desist.

The moment was captured by passengers and shared on social media and The Sun. In the footage above, one flight attendant can be heard saying, “Would you jeopardise your holiday for a b**w job?

According to onlookers, the man tried to argue that his companion was feeling unwell, but the crew weren’t having a bar of it.

They were quickly shuffled out of there and back to their seats.

A passenger told The Sun that the man started chatting to the woman, whom he had never met before, as soon as they took their seats across the aisle from each other.

At least one of them appeared intoxicated and they soon leant across for a smooch in their seats.

“They were kissing,” the onlooker said, “Minutes later she disappeared into the toilet, and he followed her in.”

“It was so obvious. Everyone knew what was happening because she had been so loud and rowdy."

And the trouble didn’t even stop there, with the woman apparently later involved in a punch up with a fellow passenger. Police had to be called on board when the plane landed.

