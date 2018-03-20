News

Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
Airline tries to deny orgy caught on camera

Kristine Tarbert
A Chinese airline has found itself in hot water and been forced to deny rumours its flight attendants were filmed in a hotel room orgy.

The footage that was posted to social media and went viral last week, showed at least six nude men and one woman dancing and grinding in the room.

The videos were posted to Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site, and came with rumours the people involved were flight attendants with China Eastern Airlines or its subsidiary, Shanghai Airlines, reported the Shanghaiist.

china eastern airlines

China Eastern Airlines has denied rumours of its staff involvement. Photo: Getty

It was also claimed the video was filmed in Madrid, Spain, however the airline has since denied the claims saying it was a deliberate attack on its reputation.

The airline released a statement denying the involvement on any of its employees, suggesting the film was actually filmed in Africa.

hotel room

The footage showed six men and a women in a hotel room. Photo: Getty

All coverage of the footage involved has since been removed from local media and the mention of it elsewhere is being censored, according to Newsweek.

A website called FreeWeibo, which reportedly monitors content that is being monitored or deleted by authorities, claimed terms such as ‘Eastern airlines 6p’, ‘Eastern airlines’ and ‘China eastern’ are censored.

airline

The airline claims it was an attack on their reputation. Photo: Getty

Just last year, footage of a couple getting it on in their seats on a Ryanair from Manchester to Ibiza also went viral.

In June the passionate pair left passengers shocked seemingly getting intimate in the open, with not a care in the world as to who could see their lovemaking unfold.

The woman was seen climbing onto the man, straddling him with her legs before they locked lips, passengers filming the encounter.

