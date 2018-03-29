News

Is this Bali's most relaxing resort?

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Yahoo7 Be /

Bali is the ultimate tourist hotspot for Aussies.

From spectacular temples by the beach, to mouth-watering nasi gorengs, and the hustle and bustle of local markets; it’s thoroughly deserved its title as our second most visited overseas destination, after New Zealand.

And while Bali is famous for its affordable luxury, with its hectic nightlife and all those buzzing mopeds, you’d be forgiven for not thinking of it as the most relaxing destination.

Bali is the perfect place to switch off and recharge the batteries. Source: Be

Normally when travelling, I’m keen to explore as much as humanly possible –those kinds of holidays where you come home more exhausted than you left.

But after a couple of hectic months with between a break-up and plenty of family drama, I knew I needed an actual holiday. I needed to switch off, relax and unwind, and this led me to explore one of Bali’s health and wellness resorts.

Located in Nusa Dua just 30 minutes from Denpasar Airport, The Mulia feels removed from all the hustle and bustle of other popular Balinese towns – the perfect place to be zen.

On arrival, you’ll immediately feel relaxed. The lobby lounge which is adorned with marble fixtures and looks out onto the hotel’s jaw-dropping infinity pool, so when you walk in it literally feels like you’ve arrived at the pearly gates.

Nusa Dua is removed from all the hustle and bustle of Seminyak and Kuta. Source: Be

The resort is all about relaxation, as I discovered when invited to stay, and it boasts a fitness and tennis centre, spa, yoga and no less than six pools.

The spa and oceanfront pools were my favourites, partly because they required minimal physical movement, but also because it was where I felt the most tranquil.

Offering a range of Western and Asian treatments, the spa will sort out whatever ails you - whether that be tight muscles from hitting the fitness centre, or you’re just in desperate need of a hydrating facial from spending too much time on the beach.

The Mulia’s spa facilities are luxe-and-a-half, and includes the Asia Pacific’s first ice room, hot and cold outdoor pools, and a sauna and steam room so you can sweat out all those margaritas.

The hotel lobby/lounge boasts the most beautiful views of the infinity pool. Source: Be

The rooms are no less stunning and are fitted with the latest and greatest.

From lush linen to fancy heated toilets that flush themselves, and your own private balcony, you’ll definitely feel like royalty.

There's even a 24/7 butler to look after your every need, no matter how basic they may sound #livingthebestlife.

When you’re finished annoying your butler, go and appreciate the nine different restaurants the resort has to offer.

The Mulia suites feature an incredibly lush bed and the most epic view of the hotel's infinity pool. Source: Be

I highly recommend their Chinese restaurant Table 8, which has 20 different types of dumplings and an amazing selection of Asian delicacies.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, a visit to The Café’s dessert station is a must.

Home to its very own chocolate fountain, a local selection of fruits and home-made ice cream and cakes., the only stress you’ll experience is what flavour cake to sample first.

The dessert station was our favourite part of the international buffet. Source: Be

If you’re like me and enjoy the outdoors, you can burn off the extra calories with trip to the famed Uluwatu Temple.
Situated in a small forest, 70 metres above sea level, the temple boasts the most breath-taking view of the Indian Ocean.

Warning: A boat load of monkeys live in the forest, and they sure love to scare visitors, so hold onto your sunnies and don't wear anything too valuable.

The Uluwatu Temple has the most amazing views of the Indian Ocean. Source: Be

Cool off from everything in the Oasis beachfront pool, which is actually what dreams are made of.

You could sit for there for hours listening to the splashing sounds of the enormous water features.

I recommend trying to get down there a tad early to reserve yourself a cabana – the perfect place to read a good book.

Returning to reality from my amazing stay at The Mulia, I feel recharged, relaxed and ready to slay life.

This reporter was invited to stay as a guest of The Mulia.

