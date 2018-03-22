News

Aussies reveal the 12 most annoying things passengers do on planes

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve all boarded a long-haul flight only to desperately look around as the doors close to make sure we’re not beside unruly passengers.

Unfortunately, someone’s got to be seated beside one of them and most of the time, it’s us.

We’ve been jabbed in the back by toddlers, had our arm-rest overtaken by seat hogs and even had our next-door neighbor put their feet right into our leg space.

Bridesmaids

Australians have revealed the most annoying things plane passenger's do. Photo: Bridesmaids/Apatow Productions

However, it appears we’re not alone, as comparison site finder.com.au has compiled a list of the top 12 most annoying habits that really get on people’s nerves on planes.

They asked 2,306 people what the worst things people do on planes and we agree with every single one of them.

It turns out that 55 per cent of Aussies absolute hate passengers kicking the back of their seats on planes – and who could blame them really?

Coming in second on the list was bad body odour, followed by loud or crying children and people who recline on short flights.

“These issues aren't easily ignored. If you constantly have someone kicking the back of your seat, it can become incredibly frustrating, especially if you’re trying to sleep,” Angus Kidman, travel expert and editor-in-chief at Finder said.

Annoying plane habits

Finder surveyed 2,306 people about the most annoying things people do on planes. Photo: Supplied

“It’s almost surprising to see noisy kids at number three. You’d think it might come in a little higher with all the talk of kid-free zones on planes.”

Coming in at number five was passengers who don’t cover their mouths when they sneeze and people who take up all the luggage hoarders was in at number seven.

Rounding off the twelve annoying habits was people who are rude to cabin crew, passengers with bad breath, those who talk loudly, people with smelly feet and snorers.

“Flying is rarely the favourite part of anyone's holiday, but being respectful and treating others well makes it better for everyone,” Angus said.

