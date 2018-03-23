Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon plans

The date is set, the cake has been chosen, and the venue is most definitely sorted.

Which means there’s just one essential ingredient of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding yet to be revealed; the location of their honeymoon.

Shortly after their big day, the pair are rumoured to visit Dublin for a two-day stay, leading to speculation that they could be opting for a mini moon.

It’s an ever-increasingly popular option among couples on a budget. But the couple aren’t exactly in need of a wallet-friendly option, and the visit to the capital will probably be on business alone.

A source recently told the Irish Independent that the pair have a series of engagements scheduled in Dublin for two days shortly after they tie the knot.

The source said: “It will possibly be the first foreign trip after their wedding.”

The visit will apparently take place in June or July, and the pair will only stay in the Irish capital for one night.

So what about the actual honeymoon?

A strongly-rumoured destination is Botswana. Not only did the couple glamp in the Southern African country when their relationship was still on the down-low last summer, but it’s where the centre diamond on Markle’s engagement ring is sourced from.

However, with the whole world as their oyster, would they really visit the same destination twice?

Thanks to Markle’s lifestyle blog The Tig, the public isn’t lacking alternative destinations to speculate over.

Reportedly a favourite on the blog’s Instagram’s feed was Palawan in the Philippines. A hidden paradise with jungle-covered mountains and blue waters, the secluded island could be the perfect hidden spot for the pair.

Or perhaps the couple – famed for doing things a little less conventionally than Kate and Wills – will throw us another curve ball and have a pre-wedding honeymoon.

Thanks to one hotel boss’ Facebook post, it’s believed that Prince Harry and Markle will visit the Greek island of Zakynthos ahead of the big day.

He claimed that the couple are set to visit the island at the beginning of May, and have already signed up a personal guide for their one-day trip.

According to Hello!, businessman Spiros Lougaris, owner of Hotel Castelli on the island, wrote on the platform: “Good morning dear friends. We have just been informed that His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales (familiarly known and loved as Prince Harry) and Meghan Markle will be arriving in Zakynthos on a ONE DAY stopover [sic] of a trip in early May PRIOR to their wedding.

“It is an enormous pleasure and honour for the whole island and of course for our friend Maria Drogitis that will be their guide, the Municipality stakeholders and all residents and visitors, that share the same enthusiasm for our beautiful island of Zakynthos!”

A representative of the Caribbean island Nevis also caused a stir when he said he was “confident” that Markle and Prince Harry would be choosing the destination for their getaway.

CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, Greg Phillip, told the Daily Star: “As it is one of the most romantic islands in the world, we are quietly confident that Nevis’ guaranteed privacy will attract the royal newlyweds.”

His confidence sounds a lot like plain optimism too, however, so until the couple reveal all we’ll simply have to wait to find out.

