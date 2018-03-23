News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Where to sit if you don’t want to get sick on a plane
Where to sit to avoid getting sick on a plane
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon plans
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon plans

Tourist's cheeky way to reveal if hotel sheets weren't changed

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

When paying for a hotel, we expect at least the basic decencies such as freshly changed sheets.

Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
2:08

Melanie Sykes refuses to autograph underwear shots at TRIC awards in London
Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
1:31

Kim Kardashian Held at Gunpoint! Begs for Her Life During Armed Robbery
Aviation Admirer Films Landings at Sint Maarten's Airport
2:34

Aviation Admirer Films Landings at Sint Maarten's Airport
'Fifty Shades of Grey' Hotel Room clip
1:02

'Fifty Shades of Grey' Hotel Room clip
Aloft Hotels - The hotel designed for Gen Y
1:24

Aloft Hotels - The hotel designed for Gen Y
Powerful Woman Crushes Watermelons Using Only Her Thighs
0:58

Powerful Woman Crushes Watermelons Using Only Her Thighs
The Hoarder Who Can’t Get Into His Own House | BRITAIN’S HIDDEN HOARDERS
11:42

The Hoarder Who Can’t Get Into His Own House
Guy Has Insanely Excited Reaction to Seeing 'Shred-it' Trucks
0:58

Guy Has Insanely Excited Reaction to Seeing 'Shred-it' Trucks
Lucy Hale to SUE Over Topless Photo Leak: "Kiss My A--!"
1:56

Lucy Hale to SUE Over Topless Photo Leak: "Kiss My A--!"
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie 'Are Inseparable,' Says Source
0:58

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie 'Are Inseparable,' Says Source
'Hotel Transylvania 2' Trailer
2:08

'Hotel Transylvania 2' Trailer
We stayed at Sydney's most haunted hotel
15:46

We stayed at Sydney's most haunted hotel
 

But horrifyingly, one man has revealed he found a note tucked into his hotel bed that read, "If you find this, they didn’t change the sheets."

This was the note one traveller found tucked into his hotel sheets. Source: Reddit / time2fly80

Eeek.

In a Reddit thread that has gone viral, user time2fly80 posted a picture of the note with the caption, "Found this note in my hotel bed last night...ugh".

Other Reddit users were then quick to chime in with their own experiences and it's making us cringe.

"I once stayed in a hotel and there was a bed bug under the sheets. I told the front desk, and they put me in the next room over."

"Then an hour later they roomed someone else in the other room," user realvmouse revealed.

Tourists have found a cheeky way to see if the hotel changed the sheets by leaving a note for the next person to find. Source: Getty

Another claimed they once found 'dried blood' on the light switch and around the sink of the bathroom.

"I go and pull the bed apart and there's dried drops of blood on the sheets. It looked like someone cut themselves and dripped blood all over the bed then in a trail to the bathroom," they said.

Now that's just giving us shivers.

One user claimed to find dried blood scattered all throughout their room... creepy. Source: CBS

And another horrific experience was posted by user crazyshake123:

"My in laws (who rented the suite for us all and spent way too much because it was Christmas season) were in the other bedroom and the first night they smelled something but couldn’t place it. They finally got the courage to take the sheets off the bed and on that mattress was a huge dried piss stain! And as soon as you remove the sheets the sight and the smell are beyond obvious."

"So either the cleaning staff never changed the sheets or didn’t care at all."

We wouldn't be surprised if their faces looked a little something like this:

Reddit users have revealed the horrors they have found in their hotel rooms and it's giving us shivers. Source: NBC

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top