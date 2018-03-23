Tourist's cheeky way to reveal if hotel sheets weren't changed

When paying for a hotel, we expect at least the basic decencies such as freshly changed sheets.

But horrifyingly, one man has revealed he found a note tucked into his hotel bed that read, "If you find this, they didn’t change the sheets."

Eeek.

In a Reddit thread that has gone viral, user time2fly80 posted a picture of the note with the caption, "Found this note in my hotel bed last night...ugh".

Other Reddit users were then quick to chime in with their own experiences and it's making us cringe.

"I once stayed in a hotel and there was a bed bug under the sheets. I told the front desk, and they put me in the next room over."

"Then an hour later they roomed someone else in the other room," user realvmouse revealed.

Another claimed they once found 'dried blood' on the light switch and around the sink of the bathroom.

"I go and pull the bed apart and there's dried drops of blood on the sheets. It looked like someone cut themselves and dripped blood all over the bed then in a trail to the bathroom," they said.

Now that's just giving us shivers.

And another horrific experience was posted by user crazyshake123:

"My in laws (who rented the suite for us all and spent way too much because it was Christmas season) were in the other bedroom and the first night they smelled something but couldn’t place it. They finally got the courage to take the sheets off the bed and on that mattress was a huge dried piss stain! And as soon as you remove the sheets the sight and the smell are beyond obvious."

"So either the cleaning staff never changed the sheets or didn’t care at all."



