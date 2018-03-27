Hotel showers can be a bit hit and miss. They can be the utterly luxurious, high-pressure indulgences you’d never get at home.

Man’s hilarious hotel shower fail goes viral

Or they can be like this man’s hotel shower experience, and leave you wanting much, much more.

Reddit user MicMcKee posted a video of what appeared to be a fairly normal looking shower in his hotel room in China, captioning the post “My shower in Xi’an, working as intended”.

However watch the video, and you’ll notice there’s a serious design flaw that’s guaranteed to leave most people requesting a room change immediately.

“Alright, I want to show you the fine Chinese craftsmanship of this shower,” he says in the video.

“It’s got a nice wand, a nice rain head up here.”

It’s only when he switches the water over to the rain head that things really unravel.

“It's like they bought really nice parts but then stuck all of them on with elmer's glue,” commented one Reddit user.

“It's beyond me how someone could design and install such a modern shower and then just not give a f**k whether or not it actually worked,” added another.

The video also saw other travelers share their own nightmare shower stories.

“I stayed at a hotel in Xi'an where the toilet was inside the shower,” revealed one.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram