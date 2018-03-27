News

Flight attendant reveals bizarre secrets passengers should know
Man’s hilarious hotel shower fail goes viral
WATCH: Buck's party kicked off Vegas flight

Yahoo7 Be /

Passengers cheered as a rowdy buck's party was kicked off a Vegas flight, but the family of the five Brits have argued the men didn’t deserve to be arrested.

Video footage from the Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Las Vegas shows the five-man bucks party being led off the flight by police after the plane diverted to Winnepeg airport in Canada.

One of the men, wearing a bag across his front and with arms pinned behind his back, shouts at one camera: "I'd give you a wave but I can't get my arms up. F*** off.”

Fellow passengers voiced their disgust at the men, while one complains to an officer, saying “There's no need for that attitude off them people is there, love? They should get arrested for that”.

bucks party

A rowdy buck's party was kicked off a flight to Las Vegas. Photo: Caters News

But despite the footage of their aggressive behaviour the pregnant girlfriend and the sister of one of the men claim they were just being ‘a bit rowdy’.

They also claimed the fuss surrounding their ejection from the plane has gone too far, saying the fact the men never made it to their Vegas stag is ‘punishment enough’.

“The boys were punished for being a bit rowdy. It didn’t warrant them being taken off the plane,” one of the men’s girlfriends, who is four months pregnant, said.

bucks kicked off flight

The men's family have said they didn't deserve to be arrested. Photo: Caters News

But according to eye witnesses the men were ‘abusive’ and ‘fighting with each other’, and they refused to follow the crew’s instructions.

The plane was delayed for more than two hours while the men were ejected.

"They had been fighting with each other and lighting a cigarette,” Krystyna Sczcygiel, from Leeds said, after filming the men as they were being led off the flight.

"Every time they were told to sit down or fasten their seat belt they just ignored them.

"Then other passengers were telling them to be quiet so they started abusing them."

men kicked off plane

The incident caused a two hour delay. Photo: Caters News

"They were warned so many times, the captain even announced that he would divert if they didn’t sit down and behave," she said.

"They must have cost the airline thousands."

The men were met by officers from the Royal Canadian Mountain Police and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

After they were taken off the flight, passengers were forced to sit on the runway for more than two hours while they collected their bags.

A spokesperson from Thomas Cook Airlines said: “Flight MT2924 from Manchester to Las Vegas on Saturday was diverted to Winnipeg in Canada as result of disruptive passengers.

“Five passengers were offloaded in Winnipeg. Our flight then continued to Las Vegas with a delay of 2 hours 40 minutes.”

With additional reporting by Caters News.

