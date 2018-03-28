Private picnics and sundowners at sunset: How to spend a day on Fiji's Vomo Island

Everyone knows Fiji is one of the most chilled out countries in the world – and while Vomo Island is the perfect place to kick back, relax and do nothing, it is also a resort brimming with adventure.

Whether it’s climbing Mount Vomo for a stunning sunrise, taking off on an early morning fishing trip, snorkeling with sharks or even enjoying a round of golf, there’s something for everyone.

And while the wonderful staff are there to make your holiday whatever you want it to be, here’s a little cheat sheet for what I think makes a perfect day of fun on Vomo.

The early bird catches… the fish!

Before you’ve even had a chance to get stuck into the fresh fruit buffet or sample the chef’s breakfast specials there are a number of sweet treats available – and I’m not talking about the pastry stand.

I suggest hiring a boat as the sun comes up for an early morning fishing trip. The guys at the boat shed know the surrounding waters better than anyone and you are almost guaranteed to catch something when you’re out with them.

And the best part… the chef will cook up your catch however you want and serve it for your lunch. Yum!

Or you could… hike up Mount Vomo for 360 degree views and a perfect sunrise spot, or take in an early morning yoga class on the deck at the top of the island.

Water you waiting for?!

Nipping in for a snorkel off the beach is the perfect way to beat the heat. Within seconds you’re surrounded by fish of all shapes and sizes and even a few friendly sharks.

There’s also a free snorkeling safari every day where guests are taken out on one of the boats to a nearby off-shore reef – not something to miss out on!

Or you could… head out of one of the stand up paddle boards that are complimentary for guests or unwind at the award winning Kui Spa.

Private Island perfection

As if Vomo Island itself isn’t enough, the resort allows you to hire Vomo Leilei (Little Vomo) for the afternoon – a tiny deserted private island just 1.6km away. Staff whisk you away by boat, set up a beautiful picnic prepared by the chef and leave you with an umbrella and sun loungers.

If you’re in Fiji as a couple, it will probably be the most romantic few hours you’ve ever experienced. And make sure you pack a snorkel and mask – while I was there a couple of whale sharks stopped by!

Or you could… play a casual round of golf on the 9-hole pitch and putt that sits amongst the coconut trees in the middle of Vomo Island.

Cocktails as the sun goes down

As the sun sets, that’s when things really begin to relax – and there’s no better place to unwind before dinner than Rocks.

The adults only bar at the tip of Vomo is where you can spread out on one of the huge lounge chairs, order yourself a cocktail, and watch the sky turn all kinds of shades of orange over Vomo Leilei.

Or you could… take a sunset stroll along Mamanuca beach on the quieter side of Vomo. Chances are you’ll spot a few baby shark playing in the shallows!

There you have it folks, how to make the most of everything Vomo Island has to offer.

But still, I won’t blame you if you just decide to relax by the pool with a cool glass of Fiji Bitter all day, who could?

The writer was in part a guest of Vomo Island resort

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram