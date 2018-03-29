We've all heard of the 'mental load' that parents carry. It's the invisible - but crucial- effort that goes into remembering which child has what class on what day, whose uniform needs washing, and who really hates peas for dinner!

Why Samoa is the perfect place for a REAL family holiday

So, most parents will know that between organising flights, finding the perfect place to stay plus packing up the whole family before heading off, a 'holiday' can simply mean doing the same amount of work, just in another (although more beautiful) location.

Well, it doesn't have to be that way. The island paradise of Samoa is a family-friendly destination, brimming bright white beaches and coconut trees, where every member of the family can relax and let their hair down...even mum and dad! And best of all, by booking a package trip, the hard work is done for you before you even leave home.

From heritage and cultural day tours, outer-island day cruises, scuba diving, golfing, kayaking and water sports, food tours and cooking classes, everything is at your (very relaxed) fingertips. In fact, whether you choose to fly into the island of Upolu, home to Samoa's capital Apia, or the larger Savai'i island, the hardest decision will be choosing what to do first!

Here's a few of our faves, from the best markets, top scenic spots and beachside beauty.

For a taste of local life, start with a visit the 24-hour Maketi Fou (New Market) on Apia's Fugalei Street. Try on a traditional sarong known as a lava-lava, browse siapo (decorated bark cloth), woodcarvings, coconut-shell jewellery and kava bowls. When you're ready for a break, sip on a cooling Samoan fruit poi (a fruit whip of watermelon, pawpaw, bananas, coconut milk and lemon) while watching locals' passionate games of mu (Samoan checkers). If you're after more of a break than navigating the hustle and bustle of the markets yourself, try a self-guided or professional sightseeing package.

Don't skip a visit to stunning natural wonders, like Papaseea Sliding Rock in Apia, where the freeflowing waterfalls have carved natural waterslides into the rock, preparing an exquisite natural playground over thousands of years - just for you and your family to explore! The more adventurous kids (and adults!) can slip and slide down a 5-metre slide and plunge into a pool at the base, and there's plenty of smaller slides, rockpools and cool waterholes to enjoy. Bring a picnic to enjoy you gaze out at the breathtaking views across Apia for a lunch you'll never forget. You can make it easy on yourself by booking a professional guided tour of this area through Flight Centre.

Take advantage of being in one of the world's most beautiful locations by taking a tour of local lookouts. You'll breathe in visions of green forests, tumbling waterfalls, plantations and traditional Samoan villages, and you can top off the trip by visiting the glorious Lalomanu Beach, on the south coast of Upolu. The crisp white sand is framed by a clutch of brightly-coloured beach fales (pronounced fah-leh) along one edge, which are thatched huts found across Polynesia, while at the opposite end of the sand you're met by the sight of the glittering, bright blue Pacific Ocean. Soak up the perfect sunshine and balmy breezes all afternoon, and you'll never want to leave. But if you haven't had your fill of fun, after the tour head back Apia for an evening out, where you can eat, drink and be merry at one of the many restaurants and bars along Beach Road.

