Matt de Groot: 13 photos you need to see from my one day in Paris

I went to Paris for two nights this week; obviously.

It was for the launch of a new phone which claimed to have the best camera ever added to a mobile; the Huawei P20 Pro. (Pron: Wah-Wey)

They said it would be perfect for travellers, couples and those who love a cracking Insta shot because its camera was so good it’d make dedicated cameras redundant.

I’d not heard a great deal about Huawei (Pron: Wah-Wey) and I’m a very happy iPhone user, but was happy to take a free business-class trip to Paris and give it a run.

Let me say right now – and I promise I wouldn’t write this if I didn’t mean it – this phone is un-freakin-believable.

You’ll see the shots in a sec.

If you’re an Insta model or food blogger, or some other thing that doesn’t require an ABN, listen up.

Having only recently holidayed to Europe with my fiancée (I wrote a whole series of ‘must read’ articles at the time… Here’s the link) its claim intrigued me.

For that trip, we took a proper Sony camera for any shots we might’ve wanted to frame later; I’m not really ‘travelling with camera guy’ and it was a hassle pulling it out, turning it on etc, but it was worth it as denoted by the giant wall-mount of Positano in our home.

Apparently, however, needing an actual camera would be a thing of the past.

I was given this Huawei P20 Pro (Pron: Wah-Wey) and told to spend a day taking photos of arguably the world’s most beautiful city.

I’d never been to Paris and I’m not sure if it’s usually like Melbourne, but we had all seasons in the day from torrential rain to freezing winds to beautiful blue skies.

These photos I took aren’t edited, enhanced or retouched in any way and were all just point-and-click.

(For those interested - it is a Leica camera with 40-megapixel zoom-lens at the back, a 24-megapixel selfie-cam at the front, and a ‘Night Mode’ which you have to see (below) to believe.)

Here was my day:

MDG at the Louvre

I started at the Louvre, where moments before this it was hammering with rain, which is an ideal way to get tourists out of any shot. I intend to make this my profile photo for all things.

Notre Dame Cathedral

From there I headed 10 minutes over to the Notre Dame Cathedral, and decided to take a great photo of this light post next to it.

Me taking a photo of the Notre Dame.

To be fair, I didn’t take this one but it was taken on the P20’s ‘Portrait Mode’; it’s also at the Notre Dame but shot by Glen my travelling companion/organiser/pay for things guy/parent/and paparazzi.

This is a zoomed in photo of a statue with birds on it, because, art.

This is actually my favourite photo, possibly ever. It’s the Ferris Wheel at Place de la Concorde, at the end of the Champs Elysees. This is its ‘Night Mode’ in action, and, honestly, mind blown.

A second photo of the Ferris Wheel, but using the zoom feature. Because if one photo of this Ferris Wheel is great, two must be amazing.

Speaking of the Champs Elysees, this is the flagship Louis Vuitton store on the street. Bronte asked me to bring something back for her… And I think this photo will do nicely.

I love this photo because it tells such a great story of a city so ravaged by terror. That story is ‘here’s a cop who allowed me to take a photo of him.’

Another – I think - beautiful shot of a Parisian street by night. By adding the words ‘Parisian’ and ‘by night’ it makes it more impressive.

The Arc De Triomphe

At the top of the Champs Elysees sits one of the most remarkable constructions in the world, The Arc De Triomphe. I had intended to take a different shot with these soldiers and a French flag but a policeman said I wasn’t allowed and now we will never know how great this could have been.

The Yves Saint Laurent Paris store. Bronte asked me to bring something back for her… And I think this photo will do nicely.

What’s a photo journal of Paris without le Eiffel Tower. Seeing it by day is incredible, seeing it by night is even more so. But seeing it at night and then sparkling as it does on the hour is a true bucket-list item ticked.

And this final photo is of the guy sitting next to me in Business Class on the flight home that night. It’s not a particularly good photo, but he got upgraded and made his wife fly in economy at the back. And I just think that’s a d***head move.

It was truly an incredible day; and I know it’ll sound like I’ve drunk the cool-aid or this is a sponsor plug or whatever (it isn’t), but the phone is unbelievable.

If you need to spend a day in Paris, but want to remember it for life, this is the phone to do it with.

Its battery lasts well over a day and you can even use your phone to plug into other phones and charge theirs.

You can put 2 sim cards in it, your Aussie one and your one for travelling so you have access to both on the same phone.

And the camera, obviously, wow.

I went over there keen for a free trip to Paris, and I’ve left converted. (Pron: Wah-Wey)

