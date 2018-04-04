Why this island paradise is the best beach break for the whole family.

Five reasons you HAVE to visit Samoa

When you think about a beachside holiday, you might think scuba diving, snorkelling or surfing the breaks head to Samoa and these options are just a few in a long list of waterside adventures that are more memorable for the family than your standard swim.

There's a reason the two islands of Samoa- Upolu and Savai'i - are known as the Treasured Islands! The experiences you have will be treasured for years to come.

For families that love swimming and surfing, there's plenty to choose from. The spectacular blue and white beaches on Savai'i, like Lalomanu and Falealupo on the western coast, are among the world's most beautiful. But beyond these, here are three experiences that take your trip to the next level.

1. Explore underwater caves at Piula Cave Pool, Upolu

If you've been there and done that when it comes to your usual beaches, take your dip to new depths with a tour to Pilua Cave Pool on Upolu Island, Samoa. Upolu itself was formed as result of volcanic activity, so the setting is dramatic and the pool itself even features an 3-metre underwater tunnel that connects to a second cave! The freshwater grotto is only steps from the ocean shoreline and crammed with inquisitive fish.

2. Rock the natural waterslides at Papaseea Sliding Rock

This is one waterslide your kids will never forget! The naturally occurring waterfalls at Apia are buried in the heart of the jungle, and offer options for adults and children. There's two sets of rock waterslides to skid down and land with a splash in welcoming depths below. Or, simply splash in the sandy-bottomed pools and spot the silver and colourful fish darting through the clear depths while cheering on the spectacular stunts on the rocks above .

3. Try a coconut throw at Taga Blowholes

The powerful natural waterjets at Taga Blowhole in Palauli can send a coconut spinning 20 metres up into the perfect blue sky and then arching over the waves and far out to sea! You can watch the traditional coconut throw by locals, and then sign yourself up to take a turn for a very unusual waterside sport!

4. Dive under a waterfall at Upolu

Skip the sea and seek out a refreshing waterfall to take a dip! Popular picks include Papapapaitai or Togitogiga on Upolu, which are refreshing, tumbling waterfalls you can dive and swim under for an incredible experience you'll 'treasure' or Afu Aau Waterfall on Savaii.

5. Swim through the underground To Sua Trench

There's only one way to access To Sua Trench- down a steep 30-metre ladder that drops you straight into the heart of the pool's incredible turquoise waters. The naturally occurring swimming hole in Upolo was formed as part of volcanic activity- so when the tide is low the waterline drops enough to allow the adventurous to swim through a lava tube out to sea.

So, for your next beachside break, do something different and choose Samoa. You can kick back by the water, enjoying life in the 3,000 year old tradition of Fa'a Samoa- 'the Samoan Way'.

