Aussie couple's hilarious airport pranks go viral

An Aussie couple have gone viral for the hilarious way they greet each other at the airport.

You know it’s true love when you can joke about being cousins or getting breast implants in front of complete strangers just to see who can embarrass the other half the most.

Robyn Thomas and her boyfriend Crin, have turned it into a little bit of a tradition, and it's pretty hilarious.

“We make these airport signs as a way to embarrass each other, the rule is, whoever makes the other the most embarrassed – wins,” Robyn tells Be.

“So it is not just for laughs but it's an actual competition.”

The couple met in December last year and quickly fell in love. But with Robyn living in Brisbane and Crin in Melbourne, they’ve been doing the long-distance thing.

Of course travelling interstate constantly can be expensive and draining, but this pair have found a way to make it more interesting.

“We torment each other for weeks before we see each other,” she tells us.

“And then the other person worries about how embarrassed they will be when they get off the plane.”

Apparently, the idea came about after they had watched the movie American Pie and so the second time she picked him up from the airport, she greeted Crin with a sign that read ‘Welcome home from band camp!’

Since then the signs have been getting funnier and more embarrassing for both parties.

“Our favourite so far has been the recent 'even though we're cousins, I still want to get married'. That one left us both red,” she says.

“Crin is also a big fan of his 'Welcome home from Thailand! I hope you enjoy your implants'.”

She does admit it can get a bit awkward sometimes for the person holding the sign, with the looks they get from strangers, but there are a few things that are off limits.

“Our no-go zone is anything to do with transgender, or homophobia, as we don't want anyone in the airport to feel uncomfortable or insulted,” she says.

“Other than that, everything is on the cards.”

While they are long-distance at the moment, Robyn and Crin are about to head off on an around-the-world trip starting in the US in June.

They will visit 22 countries heading through Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and ending up in Egypt.

“Totally wasn’t expected to fall head over heels for my brother’s best mate - but the world works in mysterious ways,” Robyn told News.com.au.

“We both want the same things, to travel and live life to the fullest.

