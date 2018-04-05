News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Four reasons why Fiji is so much more than a honeymoon destination
Why Fiji is so much more than just a honeymoon destination
Aussie couple's hilarious airport pranks go viral
Aussie couple's hilarious airport pranks go viral

Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Seasoned travellers know that checking your bags in at the airport can see them getting thrown around and returned to you a bit scuffed and worse for wear.

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
0:44

TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
1:30

Cole Sprouse Does NOT Want Twin Brother Dylan Sprouse On The Set Of 'Riverdale'
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Jason Derulo: &quot;Want to Want Me&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Jason Derulo: "Want to Want Me" - AMERICAN IDOL XIV
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
Hungarian Pooch 'Proposes' To Facebook Founder's Dog

Hungarian Pooch 'Proposes' To Facebook Founder's Dog
Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL
That's SOME SLEEPOVER!!! | Family Feud

That's SOME SLEEPOVER!!! | Family Feud
 

Which is why some passengers were more than a little surprised to see a baggage handler in Japan doing something odd to their luggage.

While handlers have earned a bad rap of late, with reports of them caught on camera throwing bags around, or luggage being broken into, that’s definitely not the case in Japan.

Japan airport baggage handler

It's not what you expect to see at the luggage carousel... Photo: DKN.TV

Instead, passengers waiting for their luggage were treated to the sight of an attendant carefully wiping bags and making sure they were sitting straight and tidy on the carousel, no doubt for ease of pick up.

In footage that’s since gone viral, a suited woman can be seen holding a white cloth as she attends patiently to luggage as it passes by her.

It’s seen many speculate over exactly why, with the Express reporting commenters on Facebook claiming it’s simply part of the Japanese culture of politeness and perfection.

Meanwhile others say there’s a more practical reason.

Japanese baggage handler viral

The luggage handler can be seen keeping a close eye on the bags in front of her. Photo: DKN.TV

“She's probably wiping the condensation off of the plastic cases (she skips some of the others),” the Express reports one commenter saying.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top