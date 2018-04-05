Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

Seasoned travellers know that checking your bags in at the airport can see them getting thrown around and returned to you a bit scuffed and worse for wear.

Which is why some passengers were more than a little surprised to see a baggage handler in Japan doing something odd to their luggage.

While handlers have earned a bad rap of late, with reports of them caught on camera throwing bags around, or luggage being broken into, that’s definitely not the case in Japan.

Instead, passengers waiting for their luggage were treated to the sight of an attendant carefully wiping bags and making sure they were sitting straight and tidy on the carousel, no doubt for ease of pick up.

In footage that’s since gone viral, a suited woman can be seen holding a white cloth as she attends patiently to luggage as it passes by her.

It’s seen many speculate over exactly why, with the Express reporting commenters on Facebook claiming it’s simply part of the Japanese culture of politeness and perfection.

Meanwhile others say there’s a more practical reason.

“She's probably wiping the condensation off of the plastic cases (she skips some of the others),” the Express reports one commenter saying.

