Aussie kid’s adorable note scores him business class upgrade

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

It’s every traveller’s dream – landing that ever elusive business class upgrade.

And now one enterprising nine-year-old is living that dream after he decided to take matters into his own hands by writing a very polite letter to Jetstar about his upcoming trip to Bangkok.

“My name is Jasper Francis and I am 9 years old and live an hour outside of Melbourne,” the plucky aviation lover wrote.

Jetstar business class upgrade

Jasper's note to Jetstar managed to score him a free upgrade to business class. Photo: Supplied

“I was just wondering whether kids are allowed to fly business class by themself [sic]?”

Jasper, who has big dreams of becoming a pilot himself one day, revealed he has been saving all his pennies in order to try and experience business class for himself.

Business class upgrade flight

Jasper's face said it all when he was told he was going to fly business. Photo: Nine

“I am saving my pocket money to get an upgrade on our flight: MEL-BKK on your Boeing 787 Dreamliner,” he wrote.

“So far I have saved $85, how much more do I need to save?”

Sending the letter in an envelope addressed to Jetstar with a drawing of a plane taking off above the clouds, the letter managed to make its way into the hands of Jetstar staffers – who understandably decided they wanted to help.

Jetstar

Jetstar staffers decided to make Jasper's wish come true by pooling their vouchers together. Photo: Getty

With Jasper more than a few dollars shy of the funds needed to pay for the upgrade, 20 staffers pooled together their $50 Christmas vouchers to make up the difference.

“This is my dream come true,” Nine reports Jasper saying.

