Aussie kid’s adorable note scores him business class upgrade

It’s every traveller’s dream – landing that ever elusive business class upgrade.

And now one enterprising nine-year-old is living that dream after he decided to take matters into his own hands by writing a very polite letter to Jetstar about his upcoming trip to Bangkok.

“My name is Jasper Francis and I am 9 years old and live an hour outside of Melbourne,” the plucky aviation lover wrote.

“I was just wondering whether kids are allowed to fly business class by themself [sic]?”

Jasper, who has big dreams of becoming a pilot himself one day, revealed he has been saving all his pennies in order to try and experience business class for himself.

“I am saving my pocket money to get an upgrade on our flight: MEL-BKK on your Boeing 787 Dreamliner,” he wrote.

“So far I have saved $85, how much more do I need to save?”

Sending the letter in an envelope addressed to Jetstar with a drawing of a plane taking off above the clouds, the letter managed to make its way into the hands of Jetstar staffers – who understandably decided they wanted to help.

With Jasper more than a few dollars shy of the funds needed to pay for the upgrade, 20 staffers pooled together their $50 Christmas vouchers to make up the difference.

“This is my dream come true,” Nine reports Jasper saying.

