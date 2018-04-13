News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman kicked off flight over her name
Woman kicked off flight over her name
Inside the $130 a night hotel where Prince Charles stayed
Inside the $130 a night hotel that hosted Prince Charles

How to enjoy Malibu like the celebs do

Erin Van Der Meer
Yahoo7 Be /

For beach-loving celebrities in Los Angeles, there’s only one place to be: Malibu.

Kendall Jenner makes SURPRISING Career Move! Announces New Radio Show!
2:26

Kendall Jenner makes SURPRISING Career Move! Announces New Radio Show!
Nursing 5 Panda Cubs at a Time Is the Best Job Ever
2:53

Nursing 5 Panda Cubs at a Time Is the Best Job Ever
Miniature Dachshund Enjoys Tetherball in the Summer
0:30

Miniature Dachshund Enjoys Tetherball in the Summer
Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
0:54

Adorable Panda Cub Is Very Attached to Its Keeper
Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
5:07

Pilot Lands on Scottish Beach Runway
6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
3:53

6 CONVINCING Fan Theories About Khloe Kardashian's Baby's Name
Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson seen on movie set in London
0:44

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson seen on movie set in London
Tristan Thompson BOOED At First Home Basketball Game Since Cheating Scandal
2:40

Tristan Thompson BOOED At First Home Basketball Game Since Cheating Scandal
Why Khloe Kardashian Is Letting Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room?!
2:26

Why Khloe Kardashian Is Letting Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room?!
Cheese And Tea Go Great Together!
3:27

Cheese And Tea Go Great Together!
Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
3:44

Guy Asks Girl to Prom Immediately After Skydive
Pooch Does Not Like When His Human Pal Goes to Work
1:00

Pooch Does Not Like When His Human Pal Goes to Work
 

Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres and Matthew McConaughey are just a handful of the A-listers that live in the exclusive beach-side enclave, located about a 90-minute drive west from downtown LA.

Thanks to the notoriously bad traffic, it’d be a squeeze to visit Malibu in just one day. So tack a night or two in Malibu onto your LA itinerary to make the most of the beach, laid-back vibes and potential star-spotting.

Jessica Alba and Mathew McConaughey proving Malibu is the place to be. Source: Getty

Check-in

Unless Miley and Liam have offered to let you crash in their spare room, the recently renovated Malibu Beach Inn is the ultimate place to stay in Malibu.

Malibu Beach Inn is the ultimate place to stay. Source: Supplied.

Malibu Beach Inn at sunrise. Source: Erin Van Der Meer

Literally steps from the water on Carbon Beach (otherwise known as Billionaire’s Beach for the waterfront mansions that line the sought-after stretch of sand), you can just imagine Jennifer Aniston curled up on the private balcony of your plush room with a glass of wine in hand, or Cameron Diaz up early for a sunrise paddle-boarding session.

The on-site modern American restaurant is outrageously good, offering a menu including perfectly prepared seafood dishes and foodgasm-inducing desserts.

The best part is your cosy room is steps away when the post-dinner food coma kicks in.

Malibu coastline. Source: Discover Los Angeles

What to do

Ocean swims, sunbed sessions and keeping your eyes peeled for famous faces will keep you busy for a few days in Malibu, but there are other things to do.

Malibu Wine Hike is one hell of a way to spend an afternoon.

Upon arriving at Saddlerock Ranch, a winery up in the hills above Malibu, you’ll begin a roughly four-kilometre walk to explore the winery, check out the views and pet the property’s exotic animal inhabitants (including the giraffe from The Hangover III. For real.)

Enjoy the views on this Malibu wine hike. Source: Supplied

After the hike you’ll be invited to pull up a seat around the fire pit and enjoy a well-earned wine tasting of the many drops produced right there on the property.

Feeling adventurous? A rock climbing session with Rock n Rope Adventures is the perfect way to get your blood pumping.

They offer a climb right on the beach that rewards you with a stunning ocean view at the end. It’s only a tiny bit terrifying.

Fancy a rock climbing session with a view? Source: Supplied

It wouldn’t be a trip to Malibu without catching some waves.

No good on a board? Book a group or private lesson with AquaSurf and they guarantee to have you standing up by the end of a one-hour lesson (even if it’s for literally two seconds and you’re more bent over than the Hunchback of Notre Dame. It still counts!)

David Beckham and Eva Longoria are just some of the celebs you might see having fun at the beach in Malibu. Source: Getty

Malibu lifeguard station. Source: Discover Los Angeles

Where to eat

When in Malibu, do as the locals do. That means spending an eye-watering amount of money on sushi at posh restaurant and known celebrity hangout Nobu.

It’s expensive, but when you consider you’ve got a high chance of spotting an A-lister – it seems like there’s a Kardashian and/or Jenner here every week – it’s priceless.

The Kardashian clan are regulars to the posh sushi restaurant Nobu. Source: Getty

Not that cashed up?

Malibu Farm Restaurant is a more affordable spot to dine. Right on Malibu Pier, it’s open for lunch and dinner (breakfast on weekends only) but it’s extra special during the day when you can fully enjoy the ocean views and sunshine.

Malibu Farm Restaurant. Source: Martin Lof

The healthy-but- still-hearty menu (think fish tacos, grilled salmon or a beef burger) is popular with celebrities – Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and their modern family have been known to eat here.

It’s all so delicious you’ll have to consciously-uncouple the button and zip on your jeans by the end of the meal.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top