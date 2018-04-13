How to enjoy Malibu like the celebs do

For beach-loving celebrities in Los Angeles, there’s only one place to be: Malibu.

Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres and Matthew McConaughey are just a handful of the A-listers that live in the exclusive beach-side enclave, located about a 90-minute drive west from downtown LA.

Thanks to the notoriously bad traffic, it’d be a squeeze to visit Malibu in just one day. So tack a night or two in Malibu onto your LA itinerary to make the most of the beach, laid-back vibes and potential star-spotting.

Check-in

Unless Miley and Liam have offered to let you crash in their spare room, the recently renovated Malibu Beach Inn is the ultimate place to stay in Malibu.

Literally steps from the water on Carbon Beach (otherwise known as Billionaire’s Beach for the waterfront mansions that line the sought-after stretch of sand), you can just imagine Jennifer Aniston curled up on the private balcony of your plush room with a glass of wine in hand, or Cameron Diaz up early for a sunrise paddle-boarding session.

The on-site modern American restaurant is outrageously good, offering a menu including perfectly prepared seafood dishes and foodgasm-inducing desserts.

The best part is your cosy room is steps away when the post-dinner food coma kicks in.

What to do

Ocean swims, sunbed sessions and keeping your eyes peeled for famous faces will keep you busy for a few days in Malibu, but there are other things to do.

Malibu Wine Hike is one hell of a way to spend an afternoon.

Upon arriving at Saddlerock Ranch, a winery up in the hills above Malibu, you’ll begin a roughly four-kilometre walk to explore the winery, check out the views and pet the property’s exotic animal inhabitants (including the giraffe from The Hangover III. For real.)

After the hike you’ll be invited to pull up a seat around the fire pit and enjoy a well-earned wine tasting of the many drops produced right there on the property.

Feeling adventurous? A rock climbing session with Rock n Rope Adventures is the perfect way to get your blood pumping.

They offer a climb right on the beach that rewards you with a stunning ocean view at the end. It’s only a tiny bit terrifying.

It wouldn’t be a trip to Malibu without catching some waves.

No good on a board? Book a group or private lesson with AquaSurf and they guarantee to have you standing up by the end of a one-hour lesson (even if it’s for literally two seconds and you’re more bent over than the Hunchback of Notre Dame. It still counts!)

Where to eat

When in Malibu, do as the locals do. That means spending an eye-watering amount of money on sushi at posh restaurant and known celebrity hangout Nobu.

It’s expensive, but when you consider you’ve got a high chance of spotting an A-lister – it seems like there’s a Kardashian and/or Jenner here every week – it’s priceless.

Not that cashed up?

Malibu Farm Restaurant is a more affordable spot to dine. Right on Malibu Pier, it’s open for lunch and dinner (breakfast on weekends only) but it’s extra special during the day when you can fully enjoy the ocean views and sunshine.

The healthy-but- still-hearty menu (think fish tacos, grilled salmon or a beef burger) is popular with celebrities – Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and their modern family have been known to eat here.

It’s all so delicious you’ll have to consciously-uncouple the button and zip on your jeans by the end of the meal.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram